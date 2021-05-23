🔊 Listen to this

The Shofuso House in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park is considered the only one of its kind outside of Japan. Designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura, the traditional 17th century-style Japanese house was constructed in Japan in 1953 using traditional techniques and materials. It was first sent to New York and arrived in Philadelphia in 1958.

As many times as I’ve been to Philadelphia, I had never heard about this beautiful space. I happened to read about it when looking for outdoor things to do on a recent trip to the city. I’m so glad I did because I found it to be a peaceful retreat in the midst of the busy city: A place to sit, relax, and reflect on the beauty of nature around me. It is a unique treasure that offered a glimpse of Japanese culture.

The Shofuso House is considered the only one of its kind outside of Japan. Designed by architect Junzo Yoshimura, the traditional 17th century-style Japanese house was constructed in Japan in 1953 using traditional techniques and materials. It was gifted to American citizens by Japan for a special exhibit to symbolize post-war peace and friendship. It was first sent to New York and shown in the courtyard at the Museum of Modern Art as part of “The House in the Museum Garden” series.

To be sent to the states, the home was disassembled and shipped across the ocean, where it was reassembled. When it was moved again in 1958 to its permanent location and was reconstructed on the site of the 1876 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, the new space allowed for the elaborate redesign of the existing garden.

Shofuso, which means “Pine Breeze Villa”, is a 1.2-acre Japanese garden that has been recognized as one of the best in North America. The spectacular showcase of Japanese architecture features a main structure, a tea room, and a bathhouse.

Designed by Sano Tansai, the beautifully landscaped garden area is actually comprised of three distinct gardens. They include a hill and pond style garden, which is meant to be viewed from the house’s veranda and features a tiered waterfall, a tsubo-niwa or courtyard garden, and a roji or tea garden, which serves as a path to the tea house.

The hill and pond garden is the largest and includes a tiered waterfall, an island, and a pond filled with koi fish and turtles. The courtyard garden features azalea and quince shrubs, a natural stream, and a carved stone basin. There is also a life-size statue of Jizo, the Buddhist deity for the protection of children. The gardens contain cherry blossom trees, colorful flowering bushes, Japanese maples, lush grass, greenery, and more. The culture, quiet sounds of the waterfall, and peacefulness of the property transport you to another time and place.

In keeping with Japanese tradition, visitors must remove their shoes before entering the Shofuso house. The curved hinoki bark roof of the house is supported by tall cypress columns. The veranda is made of hinoki wood and serves as a viewing platform for the gardens beyond. The inside of the house has many sliding doors called fusuma panels. Waterfall-themed murals created by artist Hiroshi Senju can be found on paper sliding doors throughout the house. Senju was inspired by the waterfall in the garden, which is where he painted the murals. They were donated to replace the original murals by Kaii Higashiyama which were destroyed by vandals, and are meant to bring the beauty of nature inside.

Shofuso underwent a major renovation in 1976 for the Bicentennial Celebration and the site now hosts over 30,000 visitors each year from more than 20 different countries. The Shofuso House and Gardens are within walking distance of the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center, a greenhouse and gardens.

Shofuso is owned by the City of Philadelphia and run by the Japanese American Society of Greater Philadelphia, a private nonprofit organization, and the Friends of the Japanese House and Garden. There is an admission price for the Shofuso Japanese Garden. If you’re looking to explore the serenity and culture of this hidden gem, you can learn more at https://japanphilly.org/shofuso/.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]