Members of the Luzerne County Dairy Court want to thank the Sweet Valley Church of Christ for welcoming them to a recent festival, where they shared information about the importance of at least three servings of dairy every day. Festival-goers had the chance to enjoy some of their servings of dairy with free ice cream floats, macaroni and cheese, and in the cream pie eating contest. If you would like to learn more about the dairy court, please contact them through their facebook page Luzerne County Dairy Princess Promotions Team. Shown are Luzerne County Dairy Maid Juliet Price, Dairy Princess Toni Traver, and Alternate Princess Ally Steltz.