Golf Classic fund-raiser will be July 12

Scanlon, Howley, & Doherty, P.C. announced its support for Allied Services with a $5,000 donation to the health systems Vocational Services Division. Scanlon, Howley, & Doherty, P.C. will serve as co-presenting sponsors of Allied Services 2021 Vocational Services Golf Classic.

Scheduled for Monday, July 12, 2021, at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic, the Vocational Services Golf Classic will feature a shotgun start, lunch, cocktail hour, and awards program.

To learn more about sponsoring or participating in the tournament visit alliedservices.org/vsdgolf or call 570.348.1407.