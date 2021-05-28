Zany characters are department store staff

🔊 Listen to this

Many people will remember the crazy antics and happenings that took place with the staff of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s clothing departments at London’s Grace Brothers department store over 30 years ago.

The wildly popular British sitcom which aired on television from 1972 to 1985, “Are You Being Served,” followed the staff of the men and women’s departments of the London department store, Grace Brothers. Created and written by executive producer David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd, the TV series proved to be so popular during its run that it was later adapted into a stage play by Croft and Lloyd.

The Nuremberg Community Players will reopen Grace Brothers department store on their stage next weekend as they present David Croft and Jeremy Loyd’s hilarious play, “Are You Being Served?” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. The theatre is located at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg.

Tickets are $15 each and can be reserved by calling 570-359-3406. Due to the mature nature of some of the content, the show is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older.

Directed by Todd Statuto, the show’s combination of double entendres, innuendos, and nonstop comedy is designed to provide an evening of fun and laughter.

As the motley crew of the Grace Brothers department store prepares for a sale of German goods, they depart for a staff holiday and stay at a one-star establishment in Spain. Will their stay in the tropics and their encounters with everything from a Spanish crumpet to randy revolutionaries prove to be too much? Or with the aid of a nun’s habit, a bowler hat, and a pair of Union Jack knickers, will they survive with everything intact but their modesty?

The cast features the staff of the third floor retail ladies’ and gentlemen’s clothing departments at Grace Brothers department store. The men’s department includes Mr. Ernest Grainger, senior long-time veteran of Grace Brothers whose travel pills give him gastric trouble, who is portrayed by Shawn Anderson.

Mr. Wilberforce Clayborne Humphries is an effeminate, dainty, and theatrical man who lives with his mother, and is depicted by Bobby Maso. Mr. Dick Lucas, the young, penniless, womanizing junior salesman is played by Jose Adames.

The ladies’ department is headed by Mrs. Betty Slocombe, played by Brenda Sachleben, who is known for her daily-changing hair color and conversations about her cat. The seductively dim Miss Shirley Brahms, portrayed by Becky Nenstiel, is the working-class, cockney-speaking junior assistant to Mrs. Slocombe.

Portrayed by Carl Rumbel, directing the customers at Grace Brothers is the haughty and distinguished floorwalker Captain Stephen Peacock, who purportedly fought in the North Africa Campaign of World War II but was actually in the Service Corps and never saw combat.

Mr. Mash, played by Jason Reese, is the maintenance man who seems to always be dressing mannequins or installing mechanized display units in the store and is often scolded by Captain Peacock for being on the floor during opening hours.

“Young” Mr. Grace, is the very old, rich, but stingy store owner, played by Wayne Seely, who is always surrounded by attractive young women. Mr. Cuthbert Rumbold, played by Daniel Dempsey, is the bossy and easily confused department manager.

The rest of the cast includes Don Bernardo, owner of the Don Bernardo Hotel in Spain, played by Jacob Sachleben; Caesar, the revolutionary played by Todd Statuto; Conchita, the hotel assistant played by Yamilet Tineo Duran; the Grace Brothers’ Nurse played by Olivia Witcofski, Teresa, a revolutionary, and a quite-excitable customer, both played by Tisha Demshock.

Jill Symbula, Millie Symbula, Kris Fetterman, and Kya Norwood comprise the company production stage management team. Ann Bonacci is the producer, and head stability assistant. Joan Hooper is the light technician and is in charge of light design, and Suzanne Croll has designed and is in charge of sound. Barbara Bartusik is head of the wardrobe department, and George Croll designed and constructed the set, reproducing the Grace Brothers department store on the theatre stage.

“Are You Being Served” was created and written by David Croft and Jeremy Loyd and is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Reservations can be made by calling 570-359-3406. Reservations are strongly suggested, but if seats are available they can be purchased at the door.