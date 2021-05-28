Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The United Way of Wyoming Valley recently thanked its Reading Buddies volunteers for their commitment to early literacy efforts at Kistler Elementary School especially during COVID-19. “Reading Buddies” is a volunteer-driven early literacy initiative that connects community mentors to kindergarten and first grade students in need of extra help. Students receive individual attention in a one-on-one setting along with access to free books and other learning materials. The program runs September through May. Shown atKistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre are, seated, from left: Bob Beu, Community Volunteer; Gershom Spengler, The Waterfront Complex; Harlan Tabron, Social Security Administration. Standing: Ashley Winslow, United Way of Wyoming Valley; Steve Balogh, Mondelez; Margo Serafini, Principal; Roseann Nardone, Community Volunteer; and Gert McGowan, Family Service Association of NEPA. For more information, please contact Jennifer Deemer at (570) 270-9114.