The United Way of Wyoming Valley recently thanked its Reading Buddies volunteers for their commitment to early literacy efforts at Kistler Elementary School especially during COVID-19. “Reading Buddies” is a volunteer-driven early literacy initiative that connects community mentors to kindergarten and first grade students in need of extra help. Students receive individual attention in a one-on-one setting along with access to free books and other learning materials. The program runs September through May. Shown atKistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre are, seated, from left: Bob Beu, Community Volunteer; Gershom Spengler, The Waterfront Complex; Harlan Tabron, Social Security Administration. Standing: Ashley Winslow, United Way of Wyoming Valley; Steve Balogh, Mondelez; Margo Serafini, Principal; Roseann Nardone, Community Volunteer; and Gert McGowan, Family Service Association of NEPA. For more information, please contact Jennifer Deemer at (570) 270-9114.