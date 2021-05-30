🔊 Listen to this

Welcome to Memorial Day weekend.

While I love the unofficial start of summer and all that comes with it (putting out deck furniture, taking a weekend getaway, grilling outside), I always try to remember why we celebrate and put into perspective that many men and women lost their lives in service to our country.

If there’s ever a time to be patriotic, Memorial Day is it.

Because of those men and women – and those who served and survived – we’re able to celebrate long weekends like this. Many are able to have a day off from work. Many are able to get away and vacation with their families.

In the past, I always planned a trip. Ocean City, Md., was a favorite for several years. Driving down Coastal Highway with the windows down breathing in the ocean-town air was always sensational.

I remember pulling into Seacrets, the lively waterfront bar and restaurant with seats in the water and multiple entertainment areas, to start a day of partying and fun.

Those are still some of my best and favorite Memorial Day memories.

This year, though, I’m happy to do something simpler, like spend time with family, extended family and friends I haven’t seen much of during the pandemic.

I’m happy to stay local and appreciate all that Northeastern Pennsylvania has to offer, even though it’s impossible to visit the many beautiful areas in one weekend.

In our upcoming Seasons magazine, coming out June 11, we highlight the many outdoor spots, scenic areas, campsites and destination locations where you can take a family or friends for a day or weekend of pure joy.

As I was reading the content I marveled at just how fortunate we are to have places like the Bear Creek Preserve, Seven Tubs Nature Area and Frances Slocum State Park, as well as a plethora of wineries and amusement attractions within a short drive.

There’s a lot to do locally and also a lot of reasons to stay home for the holiday.

We can enjoy friends and family, the many scenic spots and our neighborhoods.

If you do plan to travel, enjoy. There’s certainly nothing wrong with that, especially after the year we’ve all had.

Wherever you go and whatever you do, try to remember the reason for the holiday that we’ve come to consider the unofficial start of summer.

And thanks most of all to all those men and women who’ve fallen while fighting for us.