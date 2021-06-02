🔊 Listen to this

The Back Mountain Memorial Library will hold its 75th auction fund-raiser Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 12-15 on the grounds of the library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas. Rain date is Aug. 16.

The annual fund-raiser includesbooths and activities, children’s games, sand art, plants, jewelry, antiques, new goods, books, and a week-long raffle of 75 baskets that will be on display at the library as of Aug. 9.

The event also will include a variety of food vendors, artisan vendors, an auction of paintings by local artist Sue Hand and her students on Sunday evening, and bed time stories sponsored by Misericordia University from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Friday and Satuday evenings.

Parking and a shuttle will be available from the parking lot of Weis Market Route 309, 75 Country Club Shopping Center, Dallas, from 4 p.m. until closing Thursday through Sunday. The shuttle is available courtesy of G. David Bus Co.