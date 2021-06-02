Committee members for the 75th anniversary auction include, from left, first row: Library Director Martha Butler, Melinda Gaus, George Finch, Mary Ann Finch, Auction Chairman Gary Dymond, Pat Peiffer, Vicky Grzyboski, Joyce Gebhardt,Jennifer Johnson, Lee Lawrence, Leslie Horoshko, and Carol Sweeney. Second row: Tony Arasin, Wayne Williams, Karen Shuster, Maureen Leahigh, Pat Arasin, Cindy DeRosa, Bill Peiffer, and Rich Fufaro. Missing from photo: Mark Chappel, Dave Bradbury, Mary Lou Grant, Gary Williams, Andrea Mosca, Aric Gingo and Lisa Pretko.

Committee members for the 75th anniversary auction include, from left, first row: Library Director Martha Butler, Melinda Gaus, George Finch, Mary Ann Finch, Auction Chairman Gary Dymond, Pat Peiffer, Vicky Grzyboski, Joyce Gebhardt,Jennifer Johnson, Lee Lawrence, Leslie Horoshko, and Carol Sweeney. Second row: Tony Arasin, Wayne Williams, Karen Shuster, Maureen Leahigh, Pat Arasin, Cindy DeRosa, Bill Peiffer, and Rich Fufaro. Missing from photo: Mark Chappel, Dave Bradbury, Mary Lou Grant, Gary Williams, Andrea Mosca, Aric Gingo and Lisa Pretko.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

The Back Mountain Memorial Library will hold its 75th auction fund-raiser Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 12-15 on the grounds of the library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas. Rain date is Aug. 16.

The annual fund-raiser includesbooths and activities, children’s games, sand art, plants, jewelry, antiques, new goods, books, and a week-long raffle of 75 baskets that will be on display at the library as of Aug. 9.

The event also will include a variety of food vendors, artisan vendors, an auction of paintings by local artist Sue Hand and her students on Sunday evening, and bed time stories sponsored by Misericordia University from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Friday and Satuday evenings.

Parking and a shuttle will be available from the parking lot of Weis Market Route 309, 75 Country Club Shopping Center, Dallas, from 4 p.m. until closing Thursday through Sunday. The shuttle is available courtesy of G. David Bus Co.