Sister Joelle Mrozoski, a Bernardine Franciscan Sister and native of Wilkes-Barre, is celebrating her golden jubilee, marking 50 years since she entered the convent.

The former Ann Marie Mrozoski, she grew up as the youngest of five children of Joseph and Elizabeth Mrozoski, and took the name Joelle as a combination of her parents’ names.

Her older sister, Carol Aten of Forty Fort, recalls young Ann Marie as having a flair for music, playing piano “by ear” as a little girl and, by the time she was in 7th or 8th grade, announcing that she wanted to play the accordion.

Their mother thought being 12 or 13 was too old to learn a new instrument, Aten recalled. But another relative, who happened to be a musician, assured Mrs. Mrozoski that “you’re never too old to learn an instrument.”

Eventually, Aten said, her sister became adept at playing the piano, organ, guitar, flute and accordion, as well as singing.

And by the time she graduated from Marymount High School in Wilkes-Barre, Ann Marie knew she wanted to become a Sister.

She taught school in Allentown and in the Wyoming Valley as a Bernardine Franciscan before being transferred to Puerto Rico, where she taught first and second grade students and served as assistant principal of Sacred Heart School.

Aten visited her sister twice during the two decades she was stationed in Rio Piedreas, a riverside community that became part of San Juan.

“Oh, we had a good old time,” Aten said, noting that about once every seven years, Sister Joelle’s birthday falls on Thanksgiving, and it was on one of those occasions that Aten’s husband insisted on giving the two sisters the present of time together.

Later, when Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, Aten heard that 100 percent of the electrical power was gone, along with 95 percent of the cell phone service.

Worried because she couldn’t get in touch with her little sister, Aten tried to stay calm as she prayed for her safety.

Sister Joelle did survive the hurricane, and is now back in Pennsylvania, stationed with the Bernadine Franciscan community in Reading, where she teaches English as a Second Language.