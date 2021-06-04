🔊 Listen to this

On Saturday June 19, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm will open for its 58th Summer Tour Season starting with the 13th annual Summer Garden Party. Visitors coming to the farm for the historic tour will experience guides portraying family members going about a typical day on a homestead in the 1800s.

In addition to the tour, folks will have a chance to involve themselves in a variety of garden-related activities. Tour a typical Pennsylvania German kitchen garden, get help with garden basics, sample yummy things made with fresh herbs and vegetables and take home some recipes.

At the outdoor brick oven herb breads will be baked and samples shared. This year there will be samples of lawn art made from found items. Flowers, bees, lady bugs and more can be created with recycled materials. This is a day full of gardening inspiration and fun in the outdoors.

All activities are rain or shine and are subject to change. General admission for the Historic Tour is Adults $12 and ages 3-12, $6, whichincludes the historic farm tour and Summer Garden Party. The farm is open for summer tours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Allow about 2½ hours for the complete farm tour.

Visit our website at www.quietvalley.org for more information on Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm or call 570-992-6161.