Monroe County students eligible for national contest

🔊 Listen to this

The 37th Pennsylvania Envirothon state competition was held virtually on May 10, 11, and 25, with high school students from 58 Pennsylvania counties participated in this year’s event.

At the Envirothon, five-member teams participated in a series of field station tests that focused on five topic areas – soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and environmental issues. The 2021 current environmental issues focused on “Water Resource Management: Local Control and Local Solutions.”

This year only the top-scoring 15 teams prepared and delivered oral presentations to panels of judges who evaluated each team on its problem-solving capabilities, oral presentation skills, and recommendations to help solve the specific environmental challenge, which related to the current environmental issue.

Teams participating represent the best and the brightest of the thousands of high school teens who have competed in county Envirothon competitions sponsored by conservation districts from across the state.

At the state level, the Envirothon is sponsored by Pennsylvania’s 66 county conservation districts, the State Conservation Commission, and the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts. The program is managed by a board of directors representing those sponsors.

Technical expertise is provided by the following partners: PA Department of Agriculture, PA Department of Environmental Protection, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, PA Game Commission, PA Fish and Boat Commission, U.S.D.A. Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Penn State Extension.

Sponsors and partners of the 2021 Envirothon are PA Department of Environmental Protection, PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania Department of Education, PSECU, Shell Oil Company, PPL, EQT Foundation, Weis, Chief Oil & Gas LLC, UGI Utilities, PA Trappers Association, Mid-Atlantic Chapter International Erosion Control Association, and National Conservation Foundation Envirothon.

The 2021 Pennsylvania Envirothon champions will represent the Commonwealth at the 32nd NCF-Envirothon virtual competition planned for July 25 – 28 hosted by Nebraska Envirothon. More than 45 teams from the United States, Canada, and China are expected to compete.

The 2021 Pennsylvania Envirothon champions, scoring 501.93 points of a possible 600, are from Pleasant Valley High School, located in Monroe County. The Monroe County team earned the honor to represent Pennsylvania at the NCF-Envirothon international competition. The Reece’s Pieces team of Monroe County is coordinated by advisor, Maricatherine Garr. Team captain is Emma Barrett and team members are Zachary Dooner, Reece Kresge, Megan Chechel and Benjamin Keppel.

Top 10 winners, with scores, include:

First Place – Pleasant Valley High School, Monroe County, with a score of 501.33;

Second Place – Penncrest High School, Delaware County, with a score of 491.67;

Third Place – York Home School Association, York County, with a score of 489.67;

Fourth Place – Palmyra Area High School, Lebanon County, with a score of 487;

Fifth Place – Bangor Area High School, Northampton County, with a score of 485.67;

Sixth Place – North East High School, Erie County, with a score of 484;

Seventh Place – Hempfield High School, Lancaster County, with a score of 483.33;

Eighth Place – Academy at West Fallowfield Christian School, Chester County, with a score of 477.83;

Ninth Place – Abington Senior High School, Montgomery County, with a score of 473.67;

Tenth Place – Carmichaels Area High School, Greene County, with a score of 472.

The Pennsylvania Envirothon awarded scholarships to the first through seventh place teams. The scholarships were sponsored by Pennsylvania’s County Conservation Districts and Shell Oil. Each of the top ten teams received a plaque and other prizes.

The high station winners, with scores, include:

Soils/Land Use – Carmichaels Area High School, Greene County, with a score of 92;

Aquatic Ecology – Abington Senior High School, Montgomery County, with a score of 94;

Forestry – North East High School, Erie County, with a score of 88;

Wildlife – Pleasant Valley High School, Monroe County, with a score of 88;

Current Issue – North East High School, Erie County, with a score of 82;

Oral Presentation Component – Palmyra Area High School, Lebanon County, with a score of 100.

For more information on the Envirothon program, contact the Monroe County Conservation District at 570-629-3061 or visit the website at www.envirothonpa.org.