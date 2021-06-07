Stroll along Lackawanna Avenue and you’ll find them
Downtown Olyphant has welcomed five new businesses during the last two months, offering customers a wide variety of products and services, from food to tattoos to things “you didn’t know you needed.”
“Tag’s On,” at 104 Delaware Street, is a place to find brand name clothes, new and at a discount, with the tags still on. Julie Bushata Kissell is the owenr.
“Queen City Ink,” on Lackawanna Ave., offers tattoos and tarot card readings by owner Kassi Compton.
“Ethan’s Eat,” a classic cafe, has opened in the former Ideal Restaurant, 214 Lackawanna Ave. The owner is Ethan Snyder, and the hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Here you’ll find grain bowls, homemade meatball hoagies, “Old School” Italian hoagies and many other treats.
Rounding out the newcomers are “Gems and Minerals,” owned by Patrick Lambersan and “The Fine Thread,” owned by Diane Kwolek.