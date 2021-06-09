Author will speak at Wilkes University, Tunkhannock Library

“Ah am just so glad to see a police officer!” Brigit says, amazing her brother Mack with the way she can step into the polite persona of a Southern belle to coax a New York City cop into giving her directions instead of writing a ticket.

Can this be the same Brigit who, just a day or so earlier, back in their small Virginia hometown, started a bar fight by knocking a beer out of another woman’s hand, slapping her face and giving her a hard wallop to the stomach before stumbling to her car and driving it into a bridge?

Yes, it’s the same Brigit McKinsey — one of several dysfunctional but fascinating characters author Jennifer Jenkins of Tunkhannock created for her novel “American Bourbon,” released this month by Northampton House Press.

“Characters are what I love to create,” said Jenkins, who has taught introduction to fiction, and digital literacy, at Wilkes University after earning a master’s degree in creative writing from that school.

The author is a Tunkhannock native who lived in the Big Apple before she returned to her Wyoming County roots to raise her daughter, Emma. So it wasn’t difficult for her to create the fictional small town in Virginia where Brigit and Mack live, or to describe the Manhattan neighborhood into which their brother Kieran has disappeared.

As the novel progresses Brigit and Mack drive to New York to fetch their brother, to fulfill the wish of their father, Caleb, who is dying.

Now, before you think awww, what a sweet, tender mission, you should know Caleb is a modern-day moonshiner — as well as the founder of a company that produces a legal, yes-we-pay-taxes-on-this beverage called Bourbon Sweet Tea — and he’s been a harsh, abusive father to all three of his children.

Readers will notice straight away the siblings can be harsh with each other, too.

And while Brigit, the youngest, is the one savvy enough to think about making the Bourbon Sweet Tea distillery a vacation destination with tours, a restaurant, new flavors and more, Caleb routinely dismisses her ideas. If you reckon it’s on account of she’s a daughter rather than a son, you have reckoned correctly.

“I have seen this in families where someone, usually the patriarch, doesn’t understand what women are capable of,” Jenkins said in a telephone interview. “I was very fortunate; my sister and I were. Our father said whatever you want to pursue, I’m right here behind you, and that is a wonderful gift. I wanted to point out to other people that you have to fight for that sometimes.”

Jenkin’s research for the book took her to Virginia, where she visited tunnels used by old-time moonshiners, and on one occasion discreetly backed away from what appeared to be the site of a present-day illegal still.

“‘Thank you for not getting us shot,’ ” she told the friend who’d suggested they should casually get back into their vehicle and drive away.

While illegal alcohol fuels quite a bit of the action in “American Bourbon,” Jenkins said, that’s not what the story is about.

“This is really about family and the relationships they have with each other,” she said, “You could take these characters and put them down in any small town. People would recognize them and say ‘oh, she’s like that woman who works at the gas station …’ “

One part of the novel Jenkins especially enjoyed writing was the story of Lonny, whom Caleb found as a hungry, abandoned 7-year-old hiding in his barn.

Caleb — see, he’s not all bad — brought Lonny into the house, fed him, unofficially adopted him, let him milk the cows and, of course, earned his steadfast loyalty.

“I hate to play favorites but,” Jenkins said, “his relationship with Caleb is so sweet to me.”

Among her scheduled appearances, Jenkins will take part in The Path to Publication: Alumni Panel at Wilkes University at 4 p.m. June 21 and will participate in an author reading and discussion at 6 p.m. June 25 at the Tunkhannock Public Library, 220 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Her book is available at amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.