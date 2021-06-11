Easy-to-make dessert pleases TL taste testers

Thin slices of lime, plus whipped cream and a sprinkling of lime zest, decorate the top of the ‘Key Lime Pie.’

”You’re not doing anything to ‘healthy this up,’ are you?” my husband asked earlier this week, as I whisked together the filling ingredients for “Key Lime Pie.”

No, I assured him. I was following the recipe for a sweet dessert to the letter.

And it was all so easy — starting with a crust made from crushed graham crackers, melted butter and sugar.

Then you zest the limes, juice the limes and mix the juice with sweetened condensed milk, yogurt and a bit of that green skin.

Finally, you whip one cup of heavy cream with two tablespoons of confectioners sugar for the topping.

The best part for me, of course, was taking it into the office to see what the taste testers would say.

“This is awesome, absolutely wonderful,” said Marc Couchet, the Times Leader’s controller. “I spent summers as a kid in Mexico, where they put limes on everything, and maybe that’s why I like the flavor so much.”

“It’s just really good,” reporter Patrick Kernan said. “It’s got a nice bit of sweetness but a little bit of bite. I really like it.”

“It’s a perfect summer treat,” said reporter Jen Learn-Andes. “It’s refreshing, cool, citrusy and sweet but tart at the same time.”

“You can tast the tang of the limes,” editor Roger DuPuis said. “You can taste the butter in the crust. It’s very refreshing, and for the record I am having it with half-and-half lemonade/iced tea.”

I found the recipe at a website called Once Upon A Chef, courtesy of “classically-trained chef, cookbook author, and busy mom” Jenn Segal, and I followed her advice to use ordinary limes from the supermarket.

“Unless you live in the Florida Keys,” Segal wrote, “key limes are near impossible to find. Furthermore, they’re so tiny that you’d need to juice at least 20 of them for this recipe. No thank you! Ordinary limes make an exceptional Key lime pie, and they are a much better alternative to bracingly tart bottled Key lime juice. This pie tastes every bit as authentic as the real deal — plus it’s easier to make.

So, thank you, Ms. Segal, for a recipe that’s easy to follow — and for permission to use regular limes.

“KEY LIME PIE”

For the crust

1-1/2 cups finely crushed graham cracker crumbs, from about 12 whole graham crackers

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For the filling

Two 14-oz cans sweetened condensed milk

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

3/4 cup fresh lime juice

For the topping

1 cup cold heavy cream

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

8 to 10 thin lime slices

Instructions

For the crust

Preheat oven to 375 °F. In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and melted butter; stir with fork and then your hands until mixture is well combined. Using your fingers and the bottom of a measuring cup, press crumbs firmly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9 x 1.5-inch pie pan. Crust should be about ¼-inch thick. (Tip: do the sides first.) Bake for 10 minutes, until just slightly browned. Cool crust on a wire rack.

For the filling

Lower oven temperature to 350°F. In large bowl, whisk together sweetened condensed milk, yogurt, lime zest and juice. Pour the thick mixture into the warm graham cracker crust. Bake for 15 minutes, until filling is almost set; it should wobble a bit. Let cool at room temperature for 30 minutes, then chill thoroughly in refrigerator, about 3 hours.

For the topping

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form. Add sugar and beat until medium peaks form. Top pie with whipped cream. Decorate with the lime zest and lime slices. Store pie in refrigerator until ready to serve. Slice pie into wedges and serve cold.