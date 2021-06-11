🔊 Listen to this

An all-star collection of Southern rock heroes, plus mouthwatering ribs, cold beer, wine and spirits, are on tap for the upcoming 11th annual Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival.

Presented by Franklin Sussex Auto Mall, Rock, Ribs & Ridges offers three days of music and mouthwatering barbecue served up June 25-26-27 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ.

The festival’s atmosphere and the long-simmering desire to safely be outdoors and reconnect with friends and fellow music lovers make this the largest in-person event in the region since the COVID pandemic began.

The festival’s largest concert lineup ever features 11 artists who will perform over an expanded three-day weekend.

The Marshall Tucker Band and the Screamin Eagle Band will open the festival on Friday night, June 25.

Blackberry Smoke, Pat Travers, The Weight Band, Jessica Lynn, and The Matt Coffy Band perform Saturday, June 26.

An all-star collection of Southern rock heroes —- The Outlaws, Artimus Pyle Band, Molly Hatchet, and Blackfoot, take the stage on Sunday, June 27.

This is Southern rock royalty indeed, from the red-hot Blackberry Smoke celebrating their 20th anniversary on tour, the hugely popular Outlaws, rock legends the Marshall Tucker Band, and Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Artimus Pyle, to rising local crossover star Jessica Lynn from Westchester, NY.

As for the food, Rock, Ribs & Ridges attendees have the opportunity to enjoy award-winning Southern cooking from the country’s top pitmasters, who are scheduled to serve up ribs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken, corn bread, mac and cheese, and more. These chefs will also be competing in a juried rib cook-off for the coveted titles of “Best Ribs,” “Best Sauce” and “People’s Choice.”

In 2019 Cowboys BBQ & Rib Company from Ft. Worth, Texas, swept the major categories winning for “Best Ribs” and “Best Sauce.” Pigtails Barbecue Company from West Salem, Ohio, was the “People’s Choice” winner.

Newcomers adding local flavor this year include the award-winning Magic Mike’s Smoked Meats of Teaneck, NJ led by former college and pro basketball player Mike Nurse, and the championship competition team Handsome Devil from Newburgh, NY.

General admission ticket holders have the options of soaking up the sun or sitting under a tree-lined shaded area with their lawn chairs and blankets, and weekend-long camping and on-site RV stay options add to the festival’s atmosphere. There are also a limited number of Friday VIP shaded seating tickets and Friday Miller Mezzanine reserved group table seats available.

A Friday night “After Party” bonfire, a Saturday evening campers-only concert, and a “Sunday Morning Get Together” with free coffee and donuts are also planned to make the fan experience even more enjoyable.

The festival will be open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 25; noon to 10 p.m. June 26 and noon to 8 p.m. June 27 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ. Tickets are$25 to $55 for adults and $64.50 to $250 for VIP.

Camping, RV sites and group seating are available.

For tickets and additional information visit rockribsandridges.com or call 973-882-8240.