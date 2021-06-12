Annual event set for Aug. 12-15

🔊 Listen to this

The 1954 auction was ‘finger-licking good’ thanks to a chicken barbecue on the grounds of the Dallas Borough School.

In 1962 the Acme supermarket donated a set of Texas longhorns to the auction.

In 1955 a donkey crossed the auction block under the watchful eyes of the auctioneers.

A family bought this ‘dollhouse’ at the auction one year and, after their children outgrew it, donated it back.

The Ithaca Calendar Clock, remembered as the first item sold at the first Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction, was donated back more than once and each time resold for a higher price. Here it is shown in 1971.

In 1961 some women adopted a ‘centennial’ look that reflected the mid-1800s.

If you want proof of how much people love the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction, and the library it benefits, just consider the story of the Ithaca Calendar Clock.

According to a published history of the venerable library event, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, the clock was the first item sold at the first auction — for $4, to Mr. Fred Howell — and it didn’t run.

No matter. Howell made sure to get it in working order and donated it back to the auction 20 years later. It sold for $104 to one Albert Davis.

Not to be outdone, Davis donated the clock once more, in time for the 25th annual auction, where it sold for $305.

It sounds as if things get better all the time for the auction, which is set this year for Aug. 12-15 on the grounds of the Back Mountain Memorial Library on Huntsville Road in Dallas.

Actually, committee chair Gary Dymond explained, last year’s event was quite small because of the pandemic, but it was held, so the 2021 auction is indeed the 75th.

The auction is the library’s major fund-raiser, but “it’s more than a fund-raiser,” library director Martha Butler said. “Families call us in January, to find out the dates, so they can schedule their vacation.”

Part family reunion, part class reunion, part block party, the annual event boasts vendors, refreshments, children’s activities, games, storytime and a large book sale. The most exciting part, Dymond said, is the auction, which will include new goods as well as antiques.

And if you’ve heard stories about the auction, you probably know it’s long been a colorful slice of Americana — especially so in the days when animals were a star attraction.

According to a history published in honor of the auction’s silver anniversary, a gentleman farmer named Herman Thomas for years had an annual tradition of donating “a fleecy lamb, which he personally delivered to the auction grounds in a gaily-decorated buckboard wagon.”

The area used to be more rural than it is today, so perhaps many families would have had room for a lamb to gambol about on their property.

In any case, when the little creature was on the block, another local gentleman reportedly called out “baaaa” each time the bidding increased by $1.

The auction began in a real barn, at Howard Risley’s farm on Lehman Avenue, and when it rained on June 7, 1947, “there was cover for part of the crowd but the auctioneers and goods to be auctioned were out in the open until Fred Howell went home and got his tent.”

After a quarter century of auctions in the barn, the event outgrew that location and, aided by a $12,000 grant from the Dallas Rotary Club, gained a new venue right on the library grounds.

No matter where the auction was held, the colorful stories increased. There were the years when Dr. Sherman Schooley donated his 1920s-style raccoon coat and then promptly bid to buy it back, because how could he part with a such a treasure?

There was the year Joe McVeigh purchased an old commode and used it as a front-row auction seat.

There were years when talented seamstress Jennie Newman made fashionable outfits for dolls and donated them — to the delight of the lucky children who took them home.

At this year’s event, which undoubtedly will hold some new surprises, the booths will open at 5 each evening, and at 4 p.m. a shuttle bus will begin its runs from the large parking lot of the Country Club Shopping Center on Route 309 to the library grounds. Bidding will start around 6 p.m.