Last week I celebrated something that everyone else does too.

It was my birthday.

Usually I am concerned about where the party will be, how many people are coming and similar such matters.

This year, however, I couldn’t be concerned less about a big gathering, how many people were attending or where it was going to be. I was mostly concerned with the people who would be there.

It means a lot when people who care about you make it a point to spend time with you.

I have friends who are extremely busy with their children, families and careers. I rarely see some of them. But, on my birthday, they blocked off time to spend with me.

It’s not about presents; it’s about people.

My birthday week really began with a big party at the EPIC Awards at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber’s annual awards event honoring leaders in service, volunteerism and innovation.

It’s the kind of event where you’ll have a phenomenal time because of all the people in attendance and those being honored – some you’ve heard about a lot and others you don’t know as much about.

I’m glad whenever I can attend one of those because the folks being honored are the ones moving our community forward. Plus, the party part is always fun. On this occasion there was live music (thank you, Bret Alexander & Friends; Lorenzo Medico; and others), hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Ruth’s Chris Steak House and cocktails.

The following evening was dinner at Café Rinaldi, an Old Forge staple that’s fabulous and delicious. My entrée of choice is always the Chicken Rinaldi – a boneless chicken breast with hot Italian sausage, roasted red paper and a white wine creamy sauce. It’s something I look forward to every time I go.

Everyone else enjoyed their selections of Italian and fish dinners, although I was the first one finished (as usual).

The next night was a simple night out at Franklin’s on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, which is a beautifully designed open-air space in the heart of the city.

Simple and relaxing, the night was perfect with friends who could make it, sweet-sauce pizza and beer.

As the week was coming to a close, I found myself extremely grateful to have the people in my life that I do.

I couldn’t have asked for more, and really, I wouldn’t want to.

Sometimes simple is more, especially when you’re with the ones who matter most.

I’m grateful to my friends and family for always making me feel special on my birthday.

I’m grateful for my career and the opportunities it’s afforded me.

And I’m grateful that you are reading this today.