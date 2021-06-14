‘Little Women’ continues through June 20

Fans of Louisa May Alcott’s book ‘Little Women’ will remember that Jo wanted to become a published author.

Wyoming Valley Mall and Ovation Playhouse, Wilkes-Barre’s area’s newest performing arts troupe, are partnering once again to present “Little Women: The Broadway Musical” by Allan Knee, with music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.

The show continues June 18-20 with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Performances will take place in the former Sears location. Guests should enter through the outside doors near Macy’s that face Ashley Furniture.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic American novel, this Civil War-era story of love and family stands the test of time.

Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – at least not until she weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in 19th century America.

This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, and hope. The relationships among these four sisters, and the rest of the March family, are so impactful, especially during this time when we’re often apart from those we love.

Little Women is directed by Michael Marone, Ovation Playhouse Artistic Director, and is musically directed by Hollie Major Baker. Autumn Jai Galka acts as the production’s costumer.

The cast includes Ashley Bohn and Eyanna Gruver alternating the leading role of Jo March. When not portraying Jo, they will play Meg March. Katelyn Sincavage and Liz Hines fill out the clan of sisters as Amy and Beth March.

The rest of the cast features Angel Berlane Mulcahy as Marmee, Karen Steltz as Aunt March, Tyler Saar as Laurie, Dan Nudo as Mr. Laurence, Michael Wawrzynek as Professor Bhaer, and John Toussaint as John Brook.

Tickets are available online at OvationPlayhouse.com or by phone at 570-846-0707.