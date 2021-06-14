🔊 Listen to this

Cathy Guzzi, PT, DPT: Allied Services Integrated Health System has announced Cathy Guzzi, PT, DPT, as Assistant Vice President of Rehab Services. In her new role, Guzzi will oversee physical rehabilitation services for patients at the nationally-ranked Allied Services Wilkes-Barre Rehab Hospital. Additionally, she will continue to have oversight of the non-profit health system’s 14 outpatient rehab centers throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. In her new role, Guzzi will provide leadership to maintain quality patient care and outcomes, implement leading treatment protocols, support staff development, and seek cutting-edge technology to advance the rehabilitation process.

Guzzi has served patients at Allied Services for more than 34 years, specializing in the treatment of orthopedic conditions and sports injuries. Guzzi received her undergraduate degree from The University of Scranton. She received a Masters of Science from Temple University and earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Arcadia University in Philadelphia.

Diana Pope-Albright, PT, DPT, WCS: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Diana Pope-Albright, PT, DPT, WCS as Assistant Vice President of Rehab Services. In her new role, Pope-Albright will oversee physical rehabilitation services for patients at the nationally-ranked Allied Services Scranton Rehab Hospital. Additionally, she will continue to have oversight of the non-profit health system’s 14 outpatient rehab centers. In her new role, Pope-Albright will provide leadership to maintain quality patient care and outcomes, implement leading treatment protocols, support staff development, and seek cutting-edge technology to advance the rehabilitation process.

Pope-Albright joined Allied Services in 1985. Throughout her career, she has worked in both inpatient and outpatient rehab settings. Pope-Albright specialized in providing treatment for patients with neurological conditions. Pope-Albright earned a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Vermont. She is a Board Certified Women’s Health Clinical Specialist.

Linda Lamparter, CPHQ, CMC: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Linda Lamparter, CPHQ, CMC as Outpatient Case Manager and Rehabilitation Medicine Center Manager. Lamparter has been with the health system since 1994 and has served as the manager of outpatient case management since 1996. A graduate of Millersville University, Lamparter received her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 1990.

In addition to continuing to function in her current role, Lamparter’s new responsibilities will include administrative oversight of the new Rehabilitation Medicine Center tentatively scheduled to open in July 2021. The new center, which will be located on the Scranton Campus, will provide medical evaluation and management services to members of the community dealing with the long-term effects of Covid-19; mobility and self-care at home (especially after a hospitalization); maintaining functional independence while dealing with chronic health conditions; and avoiding acute care re-hospitalizations.

Jennifer Lutkowski, PT, DPT: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Jennifer Lutkowski, PT, DPT as Director of Rehabilitation at Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital Wilkes-Barre. Lutkowski graduated from College Misericordia in 1998 with a Master of Science Degree in Physical Therapy and then obtained her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Misericordia University in 2007.

Since joining the health system in 1998, Lutkowski has held several positions including Senior Staff, Supervisor, Assistant Director, and Director of Physical Therapy. Along with helping patients regain their independence following an injury or illness, Lutkowski’s new role includes overseeing the day-to-day operations of the physical, occupational, and speech therapy departments as well as counseling services ensuring the highest quality of care is provided to the community.

Christine DeGrazia, RN: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Christine DeGrazia, RN as the new Director of Nursing at the integrated health system’s Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton. After starting her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse, DeGrazia went on to become a Registered Nurse graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with an Associate in Applied Science Degree.

In this role, DeGrazia will be directly responsible for the clinical oversight of staff along with ensuring they are continuously educated on the most advanced nursing practices to ensure the highest quality of care is provided. DeGrazia brings more than 17 years of nursing experience to her new role, specializing in geriatrics, case management and utilization review, critical care, and wound care. Prior to accepting the position at Allied Services, she was the Director of Nursing at a facility near Lake Ariel.