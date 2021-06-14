🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater and the Northern Tier Symphony Quartet announce they will present a classical concert at Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Featuring the Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra’s woodwind quintet, the concert will treat audience members to an evening of familiar classical music from notable composers such as Bach, Beethoven, and Rossini.

Woodwind quintet members include Tom Bassett, Luisa Duerr, Robert Oldroyd, Patricia Rollands and Ed Wargo.

All are invited to attend this free concert sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation, but donations to the Northern Tier Symphony will be graciously accepted. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets or chairs. According to Dietrich Theater Executive Director Erica Rogler, “This concert is the perfect way to cap off Tunkhannock’s Founders Day. We encourage folks to come to downtown Tunkhannock in the day for Founders’ Day activities and events, stay for dinner at one of our local eateries, and then join us by the scenic Susquehanna for a musical evening.”

The Northern Tier Symphony Orchestra, a 501-(c)(3) non-profit organization, is the only orchestra based in the Northern Tier Region of Pennsylvania. They have been performing in the region since 2011 and provide high quality performances of the world’s finest music to residents at locations throughout the Northern Tier Region of PA. The symphony musicians are integral members of their communities, and many teach at universities and school districts across the region.

They represent the extensive range of talent that the Northern Tier has to offer, including players who have previously performed with such prestigious groups as the President’s Own Marine Corps Band, the U.S. Army and Air Force Bands, New York Philharmonic, Radio City Music Hall, the Bogota, Columbia Symphony, the American Symphony, New Jersey Symphony,New Orleans Symphony, Pittsburgh Opera and Ballet Company, Knoxville Symphony, and the Garden State Philharmonic.

For more information about the Classical Concert in the Park, please contact the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3