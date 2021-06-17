Older folks practice outdoor skills at Frances Slocum

Joel Geary of Mechanicsburg, at right, uses his hands to block the wind as Kathy Kelchner demonstrates using flint and steel to strike sparks that will start a small fire.

Frances Slocum State Park environmental educater Kathy Kelchner, at right, prepares to demonstrate how the leverage of an atlatl allows you to increase the distance you can throw a spear-like dart.

Joel Geary of Mechanicsburg shoots an arrow at the balloons fastened to a target. He will soon hit and burst all of the balloons.

Anyone who’s ever thrown a tomahawk at a wooden target knows it’s easy to miss the target completely. Here, Carol Geary of Mechanicsburg is delighted at her achievement — not only hitting the target but hitting a card that marked the center.

Why should kids have all the fun?

That was environmental educator Kathy Kelchner’s thought when she posted an invitation for “all adventurous adults” — specifically those 60 and older — to come to Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township and shoot arrows, throw tomahawks, start a fire with flint and use an old-fashioned hunting weapon called an atlatl to fling long, spear-like darts.

“I do this with teens and I thought, why don’t I offer it to folks my own age,” Kelchner said on Wednesday morning as Carol and Joel Geary of Mechanicsburg prepared to throw tomahawks at a wooden target.

Joel had excelled during the archery portion of the program, hitting all six of the balloons that had been fastened to a target — and his wife had hit all but one of the six balloons on her target.

“I think you guys are ringers,” Kelchner teased the couple. “And this was supposed to be for people with no experience.”

“Not since we were in school,” Carol Geary said, admitting to having previously shot an arrow or two. “It used to be a gym class.”

While Wednesday’s program wasn’t a competition, it did seem that Joel had “won” the archery round. Carol’s turn to shine came during the tomahawk throwing, when one of her tomahawks hit a card Kelchner had placed in the middle of a wooden target.

“Hundreds of years ago, when Pennsylvania was the leading edge of the frontier, we used to have woodsmen, voyageurs and trappers and they hardly ever saw other people,” Kelchner said. “But sometimes they’d get together at a gathering called a Rendezvous, and they’d be so happy to see other people. They would have competitions, and if you won the tomahawk toss you might win a blanket or a cooking pot. If they wanted to break a tie or see who should win the really special blanket or cooking pot, they’d use a card.”

Before the 90-minute session was over, the participants each used flint and a steel striker to create sparks and start a tiny, contained fire. They also used an ancient style of weapon called an atlatl to throw spears, also known as darts, much further than a person could throw the dart using just his or her arm.

“It would allow you to hunt a woolly mammoth from a greater distance,” Kelchner said. “Scientists believe ancient people all over the world developed similar weapons at about the same time.”

The Gearys, who have been camping at the park, were the only participants in Wednesday’s adventure (unless you count a reporter who couldn’t resist joining in.)

They wondered why no one else had signed up, because they thoroughly enjoyed the summer camp-like activities as well as the sight of a bald eagle that soared over the lake accompanied, or you could say harassed, by a much smaller bird.

“The little bird is mobbing the eagle,” Kelchner explained. “He’s saying, I know you’re a bully but this is my territory.”

In contast to Wednesday’s sparsely attended event, two mini-camp sessions, set for today (Thursday) and Friday, that will allow people ages 12 to 15 to learn about archery, atlatls and more, are completely full.

Other events planned at Frances Slocum State Park, that still had openings as of Wednesday afternoon, include a Lakeshore Trail Walk, set for 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Masks and social distancing are required. So is registration; email Kathy Kelchner at [email protected]

Also at Frances Slocum State Park, from 10 a.m. to noon June 22 through June 24, there will be a Hide and Seekers DiscoverE Nature Camp with outdoor activities, crafts and stories for ages 4 to 5. The three days are devoted to Frog Frolic, Hooray for Honeybees and Wonderful Weather. Cost is $15 per child and registration is required; email [email protected]