Rick Florey is named Volunteer of the Year

At its Annual Meeting on Monday, May 24th, the Waverly Community House introduced five new trustees to its Board of Directors. Replacing outgoing Board members Rick Florey, Adriene Heine, Michele Hughes, Kathleen Nelson and John Walker, are Martina Bacarella, Betsy Curtin, Gretchen Henderson, Thomas Hillebrand and Jennifer Kapp, JD.

Martina Bacarella AIA is the Principal and Founder of Martina Bacarella Architect. A graduate of the University of Virginia in Architecture, Martina founded the Brooklyn NY based Martina Bacarella Architect in 2001. The firm is a full-service architecture firm placing strong emphasis on exterior detailing, design and historic preservation. Major projects include restoration of Landmark Carriage House, Brooklyn, Façade and masonry restorations in Manhattan and historic preservation of NYC designated landmarks. She has also served as a project architect with DX Dempsey on regional projects, including Krispy Kreme in Clarks Summit. Martina lives in Dalton with her husband Dooley Adcroft.

Betsy Curtin is a business marketing and management professional, and worked for over a decade recruiting key talent for outdoor active industry companies such as Patagonia, Nike and North Face. She is a member of an outdoor industry non-profit focusing on inclusion and helping women advance their careers. Following a decade on the West Coast, she returned home to Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania where she now lives with her husband Charlie and two young sons. Betsy is a strong supporter of the CommKids After School Program and can often be found on the playground or tennis courts.

Gretchen Henderson is an educator by profession with a master’s degree in Education and professional certificates in K – 6 Elementary Education, and Professional School Counseling, among other credentials. Having taught in the Norristown and Baltimore County public school systems she is now an avid and active community volunteer and the Lackawanna Coordinator & Coach for Girls on the Run, a cutting edge athletic and wellness program for girls. She is a member of the Board of Directors for the Abington Area Girls Softball League. Gretchen lives in South Abington with her husband Chris and 3 young children.

Thomas Hillebrand is a graduate of Loyola University Maryland and received his MBA from the Quinlan School of Business, Loyola University Chicago. Since that time, he has worked with his family- owned business, Materials, Technology and Logistics and serves as its Materials Manager and Director of Residential Sale. MTL as it is called, is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility known as North America’s most diverse and premier weaver of decorative furnishing products. Tom is an active community volunteer who devotes considerable time to youth sports programs. He has been instrumental in the continued success of the Comm’s annual Comm Classic Golf Tournament. He lives in Clarks Summit with his wife Grace and four young children.

Jennifer Kapp, JD is a graduate of The Widener School of Law and currently works as an associate with Nancy M. Barrasse where she practices Family and Elder Law. Prior to that, Jennifer worked in the legal field as Director of Litigation Management at a law firm as Attorney Advisor for the Social Security Administration and in the insurance industry as a Senior Claims Specialist and Examiner with Chubb insurance. Like many Comm board members, she has juggled her profession with active community service and has been a strong advocate for the CommKids Program where her children are currently enrolled. She lives in Waverly with her husband and two young children.

Every year the Executive Committee has the pleasure of selecting someone for the much-coveted Volunteer of the Year Award. This award is bestowed on an individual who best exemplifies the tradition of service and excellence that is The Comm.

This year’s Volunteer of the Year is outgoing Board Trustee, Rick Florey.

As outgoing Board President, Kathy Nelson stated: “Rick has done as much as anyone to ensure the continued vitality of The Comm as it enters its next century of service.” Rick joined the Board and the House and Grounds Committee with a singular focus of preserving and improving The Comm’s buildings and grounds and methodically developed a strategy to address its most pressing needs while bringing it into the 21st Century. The projects were identified, developed and completed. The results of his steadfast commitment to see these projects to completion is apparent to all who pass by The Comm today.