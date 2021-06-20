🔊 Listen to this

One of my favorite events of the year is fast approaching.

In fact, it’s coming up Thursday at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek.

NEPA Sings is one of the best and most amazing events, so I’d be remiss if I didn’t share details with you today. It’s a fundraiser for CASA of Luzerne County.

Starting at 7 p.m., guests can pull into the drive-in, find a spot to park and enjoy entertainment from the Husty Bros., food trucks, beer from Susquehanna Brewing Company and wine from Pisano Family Wines.

I love, love, love it.

Not only do I believe wholeheartedly in the work CASA does, but I always encourage people to attend NEPA Sings because it’s truly moving.

The singers are always phenomenal, and the energy is electric every single year.

After tryouts, finalists are selected by a panel of judges who are all well versed in the music industry. They try to bring the best voices to the table, in order to lift up the voices of children.

Those taking the stage include Artemisia Ashton, Ijahnae Giddings, Christian Brown, Shane Borisuck, Jacob Hull, Britney Cheskiewicz, Alex Obeid, Michela Torbik, Hannah Draus and Audrey Wood.

In addition to the singers, two local women will also be in the spotlight. Melissa Parente and Christina Taylor will receive the Service Achievement Award for all their devotion and dedication throughout the year to CASA.

If you’re reading today and don’t know what CASA is, I invite you to visit luzernecasa.org. There, you’ll learn how many children are in need of the service (501 currently) and how CASAs act as their mentors and advocates.

Every time I visit the website, I remember why I help them. Because kids need a chance to be seen and heard. They need to feel safe and loved. They need to know that they belong in a community that cares for them.

Attending NEPA Sings or sponsoring the event with a small donation are just little ways you can support this vital charity.

Find more details at luzernecasa.org/nepasingstickets. You can also purchase your passes there, if you’re so inclined.

I’m hoping to see lots of people on Thursday, and can promise you won’t be disappointed.

Certainly a cool aspect of the event is watching the performances on the big movie screen, thanks to production from the Coal Creative video group.

I’ll look forward to seeing you Thursday, but don’t worry as I know there will be other opportunities – both to hear these singers in action and to support CASA.