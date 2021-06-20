🔊 Listen to this

Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to all dads — today we celebrate you! My dad is not only celebrating Father’s Day, but also his 80th birthday, which is a few weeks away. I’d like to tell you about my dad and the many valuable lessons he’s taught me. Dad was always a bit of a tough character, larger than life, friendly, and funny, with a bit of a temper.

He had a tough upbringing. Dad went into the Air Force right out of high school. When he got out, he worked at a vehicle repair shop. He later worked for Mack Trucks but continued repairing cars in our garage in his free time. He worked a lot, taking all the extra hours he could get to help support his family.

Watching his hard work instilled in me a work ethic that has enabled me to overcome obstacles. He taught me success doesn’t come without determination and hard work or “elbow grease,” and that we should give 100% of ourselves to everything we do. If we’re not getting where we want to be, our only option is to work even harder.

Dad didn’t only work hard, he played hard, too. He gave me my curiosity for adventure and fearlessness. He introduced me to roller coasters, water skiing, snow skiing, and more. I’ll never forget my first ride with him on the old wooden roller coaster at Dorney Park. As we approached the entrance, he told me to stand on my tiptoes and stretch my head up so I could meet the height requirement. I was too small, but I made it through. He held me down as I bounced in the air throughout the crazy ride. I loved it and we probably rode it three more times that day.

Dad took us to Lake Hauto nearly every weekend in the summer. He loved to waterski and would let me ride on his shoulders. Obviously, there weren’t as many rules about water safety back then. He taught me to swim in the lake and as I got better would toss me off the boat to swim in deeper water. We nearly gave my mom, who couldn’t swim and was afraid of the water, a heart attack. That experience gave me a lifelong love for the water.

Hard work and integrity were common themes in everything dad did. I played softball as a child and in high school. Dad would practice with me, teaching me to be more competitive and to become a much better player. In the field across the street from our house he would hit me fly balls for hours. I ran miles around that field to catch those balls. Then he would pitch to me. We aren’t talking a slow underhand toss; he would throw me his best fastball.

Dad taught me to stand up for myself. When a girl twice my size bullied me and wanted to fight me in 7th grade, we had a girly fistfight, which ended in her crying and her mom paying a visit to my house to lecture me and my parents. While my mom was not happy with the entire incident, I think my dad was secretly happy I stuck up for myself.

Dad was always friendly and respectful to everyone. He didn’t “judge a book by its cover,” but understood what’s on the inside is most important. Because of his example, I learned to trust my gut and become a good judge of character.

While my father wasn’t one to say “I love you,” I probably learned more about the real meaning of love from him than anyone. The love he had for my mom had to be seen to be believed. When she got sick, it broke his heart, but he never gave up hope. I can’t imagine anyone taking care of her the way he did. He was by her side every day. She was the love of his life, and he was a perfect example of a great husband.

When I was a typical rebellious kid I was afraid of my dad, especially when I knew I did something wrong. In those days, you’d get a good “whipping” with a belt or wooden spoon if you did something you shouldn’t do. After I made the mistake of changing a grade on my report card in junior high, I learned quickly not to lie. Then, when my kids were growing up, my dad was a big softie. He retired before my mom, and would take the kids for weekends while I worked extra hours to make ends meet. He loves his grandchildren and they love him. If you ask them to name their favorite person, I’m sure it would be him.

Dad also taught me about strength in character, and loyalty. When I was going through my divorce and my kids were young, both he and my mom helped us get through an awful time. Even if he didn’t agree with me, he always supported me. My dad is stubborn, and I’ve learned stubborn doesn’t have to be a bad thing. It can be a determination to accomplish something. I’m stubborn when it comes to things like that. He taught me that when it comes to reaching a goal, no is not an option.

It wasn’t until I got older that I realized the value of the wisdom my dad gave me and the sacrifices he made for our family. He was always there for me and more importantly, for his grandchildren. Thank you, Dad, for teaching me to love, to laugh, to succeed, and to live life to the fullest. Happy Father’s Day and Happy 80th Birthday!

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]