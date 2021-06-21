🔊 Listen to this

Violinist Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo provides music as the dancers perform an energetic folk dance.

The Hopak is a Ukrainian folk dance that gives dancers a chance to show off their athletic skill.

Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo will demonstrate her skill playing the violin at the Ukrainian Folk Festival.

“Exciting,” “spectacular” and “dazzling” are just a few of the words you might use to describe the Ukrainian folk art, music and dance that will be featured at the 29th annual Ukrainian Folk Festival.

Set for noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 in the Ukrainian American Sport Center in Horsham, the event typically attracts 3,000 people.

The festival includes an outdoor summer stage concert and show from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., a public social dance from 4:30 to 8 p.m., homemade Ukrainian foods and baked goods, a BBQ pit, standard picnic fare, kids’ fun area, vendors’ grove, a display and bazaar of Ukrainian arts and crafts, cool refreshments, live re-enactments from Ukrainian history and Ukrainian hospitality.

The program will include performances by Ukrainian pop singer and songwriter Iryna Lonchyna, the Voloshky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, the Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble, the Vox Ethnika Orchestra, violinist Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo and the Ariana Lem Joy Trio.

The Banner of Jasna Gora historical re-enactors will present stories from Ukrainian history and the Soloway Ensemble will also perform.

Vox Ethnika Orchestra will supply Ukrainian polka, ballroom, traditional and modern musix for the Ukrainian Public Social Dance (Zabava) that will take place in the late afternoon and evening.

The event is open to the general public. Admission is $15 general admission; $10 for students, free for children younger than 15. Parking is free and a limited number of reduced price tickets will be available online.

For more information call 267-664-3857, or email [email protected], or see www.tryzub.org.

The eent celebrates the 29th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, and proceeds benefit sports, fraternal, cultural and artistic programming. The Ukrainian American Sport Center is located at Couny Line and Lower State roads in Horsham, Montgomery County. The festival usually attracts visitors from Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Lehigh Valley, Delaware Valley and Wyoming Valley.