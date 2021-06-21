Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Wilkes-Barre Academy has announced the fourth quarter honor roll for 2020-2021.
High Honors
8th Grade – Sakinah Bhatti, Jane Gillespie, Daniel Hughes, Rehaan Mansuri, Marin Purcell, and Ian Smith
7th Grade – Eshaal Ahmad, Kate Barth, Joshua Cackowski, Jordan Ceklosky, Alison Mazur, and Xander Pascoe,
6th Grade –Kaila Chung and Gillian Parsons
5th Grade – Saami Alam, Krish Bajaj, Keziah Grace Prakash, Ayaana Rahman, and Kaelen VanVliete
Honors
8th Grade – Atqiya Maisha, Eli Scaramastro, and Miah Sims
7th Grade – Sarah Chen, Carla DeLeon, Mehak Manzoor, Kyaire Mclean, Crescenzo Reedy, and Aubrey Spearing
6th Grade – Olivia Conahan, Cole Kramer, Zaara Mansuri, Skylar Munoz, and Jaxon Pikul
5th Grade – Olivia Langdon