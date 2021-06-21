Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Wilkes-Barre Academy has announced the fourth quarter honor roll for 2020-2021.

High Honors

8th Grade – Sakinah Bhatti, Jane Gillespie, Daniel Hughes, Rehaan Mansuri, Marin Purcell, and Ian Smith

7th Grade – Eshaal Ahmad, Kate Barth, Joshua Cackowski, Jordan Ceklosky, Alison Mazur, and Xander Pascoe,

6th Grade Kaila Chung and Gillian Parsons

5th Grade – Saami Alam, Krish Bajaj, Keziah Grace Prakash, Ayaana Rahman, and Kaelen VanVliete

Honors

8th Grade – Atqiya Maisha, Eli Scaramastro, and Miah Sims

7th Grade – Sarah Chen, Carla DeLeon, Mehak Manzoor, Kyaire Mclean, Crescenzo Reedy, and Aubrey Spearing

6th Grade – Olivia Conahan, Cole Kramer, Zaara Mansuri, Skylar Munoz, and Jaxon Pikul

5th Grade – Olivia Langdon