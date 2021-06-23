🔊 Listen to this

Students in the Luzerne County Community College Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program from the Mary Gill Carrozza, R.N. School of Nursing and Health Sciences recently completed their coursework.

The students completed a six-credit EMT course which requires participation in a 250-hour lecture, practical, and clinical that teaches basic life support skills. Upon completion, the LCCC EMT students are eligible to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) practical and written certification examinations.

Classes will be offered at the Danville location for the fall 2021 semester. For more information, call the LCCC EMS department at the College’s Francis S. and Mary Gill Carrozza, R.N. Health Sciences Center at 570-740-0628 or (800) 377-LCCC, extension 7628.