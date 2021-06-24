Staged reading set for Friday at KISS Theatre

In the book, the principal arranges for the cafeteria to serve nutritious yet not very appetizing food.

This is the third book author David Parmelee has written, and the second that features a fictional teacher named Miss Feesenschneezen.

The ballet dancer will be portrayed in the staged reading by Carol Sweeney.

One of author David Parmelee’s thoughts as he wrote the book ‘Miss Feesenschneezen is Fit’ was that the humiliation of not being able to pass the President’s Physical Fitness Test ‘turned a lot of people off exercise for good.’

A Kenyan runner named Kipsang Nzeki tries to encourage the students to embrace running, and they find it hard to keep up.

“Miss Feesenschneezen is Fit.”

Say the name of that title teacher — created by local author and playwright David Parmelee — a few times and you can’t help but laugh.

Say it a few more times, fast, and you might sound like you’re gasping for breath.

And that would be a predicament with which Miss Feesenschneezen’s students are all too familiar.

They know what it’s like to breathe so hard when you’re exercising that you … can’t … talk.

And to slump onto the bleachers, trying to recover from a run.

And, after your introduction to strength training, to be unable to wave good-bye without one arm holding up the other.

But don’t worry about Miss Feesenschneezen’s students, aka The Tough Class. By the end of the story, with some help from a Russian ballet dancer who shows them how to stretch, they’ll be well on their way toward discovering the joys of being active.

The book, which Parmelee aimed at a reading audience of upper grade school students, has been published by Sunbury Press of Mechanicsburg, and if you’d like to hear and see the whole story, you’re welcome to attend a free staged reading at 7 p.m. Friday June 25 at KISS Theatre in the East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre Township.

“Just to read and listen to it is amazing,” said Carol Sweeney, who will portray the ballet dancer Katya on Friday. “Some of the great themes are that, if you learn how to push yourself just a little bit and work with others and trust yourself, you can do better. Just believe in yourself.”

While Sweeney appreciates the idea of pushing yourself “just a little bit,” author Parmelee had fun creating a trio of characters who push The Tough Class too far, too soon.

When the principal wants them to suddenly become athletic enough to pass the Presidential Physical Fitness Test, the kids encounter, in rapid succession, a gungho weightlifter, a champion distance runner and a martial arts sensei — all of whom overwhelm them, with humorous results.

“I love the kids going on the run, having an argument and one girl has lost her shoe, and then imaging the incidents (when the martial arts instructor is in charge) that result in all the accident reports,” said Toni Jo Parmelee, David’s wife, who will portray the school nurse.

David Parmelee, who used to teach elementary school in Massachusetts, said he was inspired by some of his former students as he created The Tough Class. Similarly, illustrator Maria DeCerce also drew on school memories for her contributions to the book.

“The desk and chalkboard on the cover came right out of my Catholic school experience in the 90s,” she wrote in an email. “As far as teachers — Gary Stack reminds me of some of the macho Southern gym teachers I had in Florida that made me feel like we were training for the Army. And Miss F is an amalgamation of every favorite teacher I’ve ever had.”

Parmelee, himself a fitness buff who has completed the Wilkes-Barre Triathlon, said Miss Feesenschneezen grew out of cartoons and little stories he used to pack into his daughter Andrea’s lunch when she was in about fourth grade.

As he assembled the cast for the staged reading, he was pleased to see similarities between the actors and the characters they portrayed.

Dave Giordano, for example, portrays the strength training coach, and in real life “is very serious about his lifting,” Pamelee said.

Toni Jo Parmelee is a doctor in real life and, her husband said, “nothing fazes her.” She portrays the unflappable, this-isn’t-my-first-rodeo school nurse.

And Sweeney, who portrays the dancer, studied ballet as part of her theater arts major in college, and before that took Russian at Abington Heights High School. “I’m going to attempt a Russian accent” for the show, Sweeney said.

At the end of the book it’s the ballet teacher who has the best answer to the fitness challenges The Tough Class face.

“It took me a year to come up with the ending,” Parmelee said in a telephone interview. “It was easy to come up with things that didn’t work, and what would be the consequence of taking things too far. But what could I come up with that would show a pathway to fitness that worked?”

“In theater our dancers are always doing wonderful things,” he said, realizing the stretches they do might lead to all sorts of fitness success.