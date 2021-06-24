🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Donations continue to come in for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project. On June 10 the Henry Citizens Club Ladies Auxiliary donated $1,500. The playground to be built in Kirby Park has an estimated cost of $400,000. Donations to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project can be made by credit card online at https://www.luzfdn.org/cause-posts/wilkes-barre-special-needs-playground-fund/ or by mailed by check made payable to “The Luzerne Foundation” and noting “WB Playground Fund” in the memo to the Luzerne Foundation, 34 South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. The donation is tax deductible and The Luzerne Foundation will provide a receipt for tax purposes.