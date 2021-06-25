Little Theatre of W-B will host Rebel Stages theatre for 2 shows

“We’ll give you a ballad that will make you cry one minute,” Brandon Hanks said Thursday afternoon. “And the next minute you’ll be tapping your foot and dancing in your seat.”

This week Hanks, the producing artistic director of the East Stroudsburg-based Rebel Stages theater, is getting ready to present “Ain’t Misbehavin,’ ” a revue featuring the music of the legendary jazz pianist Thomas “Fats” Waller, at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

“The experience is magical,” said Nikki Cohen, one of five performers who will sing, backed up by seven musicians in a live band. “For two hours it puts you back in that time frame.”

The time frame is the 1920s and 1930s, when Black art flourished in night clubs of northern Manhattan during an era known as the Harlem Renaissance.

“The Harlem Renaissance was a pivotal point,” Hanks said. “Before that Black people performed in minstrel shows, wearing their own blackface, sort of a caricature.”

The Harlem Renaissance, in contrast, nurtured art that built bridges.

“It created a safe space where people of color and queer people were able to showcase their talent,” he said. “It showed that Black people love the same as white people, the same as anybody.”

The show includes songs that likely will be familiar to many people in the audience, among them “The Joint is Jumpin’, ” “Honeysuckle Rose, “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” and the title tune.

Among the many other songs, Hanks said, there’s one called “Black and Blue” that “really speaks to what we go through with police brutality and being born Black and dealing with oppression.”

“I have a tear going down my face every time I hear it,” said Mike Thompson, the drummer.

Hanks and Cohen said they want “everybody” to come to the show, including people who might not be familiar with the Harlem Renaissance, as well as people who already are.

The director, who also is singing in the show, said he especially wants “little Black and brown girls in the audience to see that they can have a chance to get out on a stage and be un-apologetically Black.”

Just girls? A reporter wanted to know.

“Girls, boys and everyone in between,” Hanks clarified, adding that he feels the voices of Black women aren’t heard often enough.

Hanks said Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre invited Rebel Stages to bring “Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” to Wilkes-Barre to enhance the diversity of local entertainment options.

And if you come, the drummer promised, you’ll see “it’s a great show.”

“My family saw it and they said it was the next level to Broadway,” Mike Thompson said. “Believe me, if it wasn’t good my brother would have said so.”

The cast includes Alyssa Ramsey as Charlaine, Nikki Cohen as Nell, Andrew Stewart as Andrew, Jazzy Thomas as Armelia and Brandon Hanks as Ken.

Musicians include Meliksah Dolap on clarinet/alto saxophone, Miguel Retto on tenor saxophone, Jeff Thompson on trumpet, Calvin Maholick on trombone, Robert Cohen on piano, Frank Cloke on double bass and Mike Thompson on drums.

Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door of Little Theatre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. For reservations call 570 823-1875. There is no online ticketing.