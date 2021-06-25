🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton Rotary recently held a new member induction at The Pines Eatery& Spirits.

Past President Lew Dryfoos conducted the induction ceremony which welcomed the following new members: Lauren Sacco from Vito’s Lawn Care & Frankies Pizzeria, sponsored by Scott Sacco; Rossanna Gabriel from Hazleton Integration Project, sponsored by Michele Kushmeder; Neal DeAngelo IIII from Whitaker Investment Group, sponsored by Alan Whitaker; Anne Frey from DBI Services & Nina Bonus, Self Employed Financial Consultant & Ricardo Santos from J. Zapata Mexican Food Truck, sponsored by Donna Barna.

Also, Alexander Van Hoekelen from Van Hoeklen Greenhouses, Harry Hinkle from Mission Autism, Vianney Castro Berra from Super Gomas, Pastor Abel Dominguez and Clara Garcia from Hazleton Integration Project, Gregoria Minyety from Cabanas Restaurant, Carlos Monclus from Station 33 Restaurant, Carlos Pujols, Community Leader, and Eugenio Sosa from Pecora Realty, Councilman Alec

Ryncavage from Cybiot, Peter DeMarco from Lewith & Freeman, Katie Woznicki from State Farm Insurance, Jimmy Sabatino from Vesuvio’s, & Veronica DeMarest from HNK Group — all sponsored by Mike Cammisa.

Dryfoos encouraged the new members to take advantage of their club membership and become active participants in fundraisers and special events, as well as enjoying club social activities.

Rotarians Pat Ward, Alan Whitaker, Terry Jones and Tim Gennetti assisted with the induction. Membership Chair Mike Cammisa was recognized as Rotarian of the Year for his special efforts in recruiting new members to the club.

The Hazleton Rotary Wine & Beer Festival will return, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28at Louis Schiavo City View Park, 700 S. Poplar Street. For updated information on club activities visit the Hazleton Rotary Facebook Pages and hazletonrotary.org.