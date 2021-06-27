🔊 Listen to this

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the power of friendship.

It’s a simple concept, but one that isn’t thought about or discussed nearly enough. Friendships are work, but the payoffs are worth it.

I found myself deep in thought about what it means to be a friend recently.

My mother’s friend, Nancy Berley, lost her son to cancer last week. While Jack’s passing was a blessing so that he didn’t have to suffer any longer, the situation still required friends-that-are-like-family to be there for Nancy as she experienced the loss.

I looked at their circle of friends who turned out in support and sat in awe at the funeral service at Gubbiotti Funeral Home in Exeter on Thursday.

The friends – Lana, Vivian, Sharon, Emily, Gail, Paula, etc. – turned out to offer support, comfort and love.

They listened as Jack’s cousin spoke fondly of their childhood adventures and the antics on the ski slopes of Big Boulder.

They laughed during humorous parts and teared up during the sadder moments.

It was especially hard not to shed a tear when the Greater Pittston AMVETS Post 189 honor guard of Dupont did their honorable send-off. The honor guard salutes veterans and gives them the respect they deserve at their funerals.

Jack certainly deserved such a farewell.

It was hard for the friends, family and me not to cry during moments like that. To know our servicemen and women are honored after their death and hear them receive a “farewell comrade” is so heartwarming.

Throughout the whole day, the group of friends were there and have been there for Nancy since Jack’s sickness.

When Jack got sicker than expected, Nancy turned into his full-time caregiver. Not something you expect to do as a mother with an adult son.

During the last week I witnessed the friends’ care and concern for Nancy.

I spent a day at Harveys Lake with my mom, Nancy and Lana last week. We reflected on Jack’s life – his zest for skiing and tennis, his Army service and his love of movies – as we sat on the dock watching boats pass by.

My mom and Lana cleared their schedules for the day to devote that time to Nancy, and it was a privilege for me to sit amongst them.

Over the next few days, I marveled at all of the friends, so many of whom stopped by the house, made it to the service or offered condolences in another way.

How lucky Nancy, my mother, and their friends are to have each other.

After the Thursday service there was a lovely luncheon at Leggio’s Restaurant in Dallas.

Everyone ordered off the menu, and I couldn’t believe the size of the portions or how quickly they came out of the kitchen.

It was pleasant to spend that time chatting with everyone.

As I looked around, I realized how important friendships are, and how important it was for each of the friends to show up when they were needed the most.

May we all be so lucky to have such special friendships in our lives.