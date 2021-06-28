Tribute band promises to deliver ‘old-school Metallica’ experience

Metallica tribute band The Four Horsemen will perform Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg.

The band embraces the “No Life Til Leather” attitude that made Metallica the Monsters of Metal during the 1980s, delivering “the ferocity of old school Metallica the way you heard it on the record and the way you saw it in concert back in the 80s,” according to a news release.

The group focuses on the first five Metallica releases, what they like to call the “Black & Back” days. They have performed for tens of thousands of people since 2004 and conistently add new cities to their schedule.

Tickets are available online at shermantheater.com or the Sherman Theater Box Office.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the theater, 524 Main St. in downtown Stroudsburg. Doors open at 7 p.m.

