Marinade tastes great, even without the salad

🔊 Listen to this

The marinaded chicken tasted so good right off the grill I expect I’ll be using that part of the recipe again, without the salad, as its own cookout entree.

Hunting for a new recipe suitable for a July 4 cook out, I came across this delicious Greek salad with grilled chicken on thepioneerwoman.com website. Full disclosure, I was looking for the recipe well before July 4. I made it for a Memorial Day meal at our old family homestead in West Hazleton for Mom and anyone else who visited for the holiday.

The reviews bordered on “rave,” and personally I found the chicken marinade imparted such a great flavor I’ll likely use it just for grilled chicken in the future, hold the salad. But I made it as is, sans pita chips, and the mix of ingredients makes a very tasty, and refreshing, combination. I’m sure to make it again in the future.

I’ve got no extra tips,other than my decision to use a long “English” style cucumber rather than the usual shorter and thicker ones. According to thespruce.com, there are close to 100 cucumber varieties, and this one was bred to eliminate “some of the more undesirable characteristics that this vegetable has, such as a tough outer skin, large seeds, and a bitter taste.” It is becoming my go-to cucumber for salads.

And don’t be daunted by the number of ingredients. Except for the time it takes to cut all the veggies, this is a pretty simple dish.

Dobru Chut!

Greek Salad With Chicken thepioneerwoman.com (Ree Drummond)

For the chicken:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

For the dressing:

2 tablespoons minced pitted kalamata olives

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar, plus more to taste

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Black pepper, to taste

For the salad:

1 head romaine lettuce, thinly sliced

2 ripe tomatoes, cut into chunks

1 large cucumber, peeled and cut into chunks

½ red onion, thinly sliced

¾ cup pitted kalamata olives, halved

6 ounces crumbled feta cheese

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

Pita chips, for topping (optional)

Whisk the olive oil, vinegar, honey, mustard and oregano in a bowl, then pour all but 2 tablespoons of the mixture into a resealable plastic bag. Add the chicken to the bag, seal and turn to coat. Let marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours.

Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium high. Remove the chicken from the marinade, season with the salt and pepper and grill until cooked through, 8 to 9 minutes per side. Remove and let rest 10 minutes. Spoon the reserved marinade over the chicken and slice.

To make the dressing,Combine the olives, olive oil, vinegar, sugar, garlic, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Whisk until combined. Taste and adjust the seasonings.

Combine the lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olives and half the feta in a bowl. Pour some of the dressing over the salad, season with salt and pepper to taste and toss. Add the chicken. Just before serving, top with more feta, more dressing and pita chips.