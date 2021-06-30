Campers, local residents take part in guided walk

🔊 Listen to this

Hikers stop to admire some mountain laurel that is peeking up from a field of ferns. It would be better for the biodiversity of the forest if the ferns were not so abundant, an environmental education specialist told the hikers, because they provide so much shade new trees and wildflowers can’t grow.

Mountain laurel is the state flower of Pennsylvania, and it was at its peak at higher elevations, such as the Grand View Trail in Ricketts Glen State Park, last weekend.

Environmental education specialist Rhiannon Summers points out some fragrant hay-scented ferns as hikers Kathy Isett of Lopez and John Yang of Ashburn, Va., look on.

If you were playing a word association game and somebody called out “Ricketts Glen,” you would probably respond with a hearty: “waterfalls!”

And, why not? Each year thousands of visitors flock to Ricketts Glen State Park with the primary intention of walking the scenic Falls Trail and enjoying a view of at least a few of its 21 waterfalls.

But the park, nestled in northwestern Luzerne County, covers 13,000 acres — and as environmental education specialist Rhiannon Summers will tell you, there’s more to explore than just the falls.

Early Saturday morning she led a dozen hikers along the Grand View Trail, with the specific goal of admiring Pennsylvania’s state flower, the mountain laurel.

“It’s at its peak now,” Summers said, noting the flower usually is in full bloom by late June at higher elevations (Ricketts Glen’s Grand View Trail ascends to a 2,444-feet outcropping.)

“I didn’t realize there were this many trails,” hiker Christina Gehris of Pennsburg said as the group assembled at the park’s Shale Pit Parking Lot, off Route 487.

“We have 30 miles of trails,” said Summers, who has scheduled hikes on the Little Cherry Run Loop Trail and on the Evergreen Trail for later in July.

Coming up sooner, another hike along the 2-mile, moderate Grand View Trail is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. July 9.

“Can we see the waterfalls from there?” asked hiker Ping Liang from Ashburn, Va., who was camping in the area with her husband and three children and had hiked the Falls Trail the day before.

“No, the mountain is in the way,” Summers said.

As for the “grand view” that gave the Grand View Trail its name, Summers said you’d be able to see that vista if you return to the trail in the autumn when the leaves are off the trees.

“Luckily we’re not going for the ‘grand view’ (today),” she said, pointing out that not only would the tree leaves obscure the vista, but the morning was foggy.

Not that she didn’t appreciate the fog.

“It looks, not scary, but ethereal,” Summers said. “I love it in the fog.”

Soon the hikers were shooting photos of mountain laurel, inhaling deeply to smell the fragrance of hay-scented ferns and asking questions about the forested park and its surrounding gamelands, which are home to bear, bobcats, coyotes, raccoons and all sorts of wildlife — and, this time of year, plenty of blooming Mountain Laurel.

Below are more events at Ricketts Glen State Park. Please note, if you are unvaccinated you must wear a mask to these programs. Also, preregistration is required for each program. Contact Rhiannon Summers at [email protected] or 570-477-7780 unless a different contact person is listed.

Bird Walk with Doug Gross, retired PA Game Commission biologist, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 1. Good boots are recommended. Please bring your own bug spray and binoculars. Meet at the Park Office.

Yoga on the Beach, with instructor Tawnia Converse, 9 to 10 a.m. July 4. No experience required. Bring your own mat or towel. Meet at the Lake Jean Beach.

Nature Story. Bring your children ages 3 to 6 to the park amphitheater for a nature-themed story and activity, 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 5.

Fly Fishing Meet-Up. Participants will be taught the basics of fly fishing, noon to 2 p.m. July 6, with PA Fish and Boat Commission staff providing fishing equipment, flies and instruction for free. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if they have it. No fishing license is needed. Registration is required by emailing Allan Schreffler at [email protected] or by calling 570-477-2206. Meet at the Western Boat Launch.

Discover Ricketts Hike. Hike the Grand View Trail, a 2-mile moderate hike, 9 to 11 a.m. July 9. Meet at the Shale Pit Parking Lot off Route 487.

DiscoverE Kids Program: Animal Tracks and Scat, 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 9. Children ages 5 to 8 will learn how to identify animals by the clues they leave behind. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Park and meet at the Visitor Center in the park.

Compasses, Maps and You, 3 to 4 p.m. July 10. Meet at the amphitheater in the park. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Compass Course, 4 to 5 p.m. July 10. Put your compass skills to the test by navigating the park’s compass course. Materials will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the amphitheater in the park.

Sunset Paddle, 7 to 9 p.m. July 10. Join us for a leisurely paddle on Lake Jean to observe the sunset. You must have previous kayak experience to participate. Bring your own boat, life vest and equipment. Park and meet at the Western Boat Launch.