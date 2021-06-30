🔊 Listen to this

The Arcadia Chorale is happy to announce they are planning an in-person 2021-2022 season, and will hold auditions for new singers on Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29. Auditioning singers are required to be fully vaccinated and will need to sing a prepared solo or choral selection and demonstrate sight-reading ability. The auditions will take place from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton.

There are paid openings available in the tenor and bass sections. The Chorale is also looking for sopranos and altos as substitutes for the ensemble. For more information and to reserve a time, please contact Matthew Rupcich, Interim Music Director of the Chorale, at [email protected] or (646)457-7344.

The Chorale’s upcoming season begins with a joint concert with Voce Angeli at McDade Park on Sept. 19. The Chorale’s Fall Concert in October will focus on highlighting and supporting first responders. The Christmas Concert, Angels, Shepherds & Animals, Oh My! will focus on the characters of the Christmas story. Arcadia Chorale and WVIA-FM will co-sponsor the 37th annual Messiah Sing Along on Dec. 19, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve via WVIA. In March, the Chorale will present the 36th Annual Bach Festival. A special Memorial Concert for Dr. Steven Thomas, former director of the Arcadia Chorale, will take place on May 1. The Chorale’s season concludes on May 20 with the Annual Pops Concert.

Founded as the Robert Dale Chorale in 1977, the Arcadia Chorale serves Northeastern Pennsylvania with concerts, public appearances and other community functions. The Chorale has received critical acclaim for performances of works ranging from the Renaissance to the present, and has appeared on local television, on WVIA-FM, and on many regional performing arts series.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chorale presented A New Kind of Season in 2020-2021, releasing three separate virtual recordings in November, December and July. Singers are auditioned every year to continue the tradition of excellence to which the Chorale is dedicated. More information about the Chorale can be found online at www.arcadiachorale.org.