St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 232 Wyoming Ave. in Scranton will host a service celebrating the 150th anniversary of its first service in the current building at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2.

The Rt. Rev. Kevin Nichols, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem, will provide a video greeting and blessing with Mother Barnes as the Celebrant. The Musicians of St. Luke’s, under the direction of organist and choirmaster Maria Zengion, will perform. Canon Mark Laubach, organist at St. Stephens Procathedral in Wilkes-Barre will be a guest musician.

Proclamations and citations will be presented by Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, followed by representatives of Congressman Matt Cartwright and Senator Bob Casey.

An open house will follow from 7 to 9 p.m. The service and open house coincide with July’s Scranton First Friday events, and as such Wyoming Avenue will be closed to traffic, allowing for greater safety.

A live performance by “The Electric City Dixieland Band” will take place in front of the church, and Rita’s Italian Ice will be served. Inside, there will be exhibits, a slide show, and a video about the church’s rich architectural and community history.