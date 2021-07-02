Tales of resiliency, poignancy and just plain fun are on schedule

`Against the Current’ follows Veiga, the first person in the world to attempt to kayak over 2,000 kilometers around Iceland. Her life’s journey also includes the transition from living as a man to undergoing gender reassignment.

‘12 Mighty Orphans’ tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes to playing for the Texas state championships.

In ‘Dream Horse,’ a small-town bartender with very little money and no experiene convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise a racehorse and compete against racing elites.

‘Queen Bees’ follows Helen, a fiercely independent senior who reluctantly moves into a retirement community where she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls” the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school.

If you’re in the mood for a movie that will make you want to stand up and cheer for the human spirit, Ronnie Harvey from the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock has a few suggestions.

“We have inspirational stories here,” he said, “whether it’s ‘12 Mighty Orphans,’ about a ragtag football team that somebody finally believes in, or ‘Against the Current,’ about a transgender woman dealing with her own personal struggles and doing this feat, attempting to kayak counter-clockwise around Iceland, that no one has ever done before, or ‘Silo,’ where an entire town comes together to help a boy who’s, like, drowning (in grain) in a silo.”

All of those films are among the 19 movies the Dietrich will screen July 16 through Aug. 5 at its historic art deco theater in downtown Tunkhannock. The three-week Summer Fest begins with an opening night gala — the Dietrich’s first gala since February 2020 — which includes wine, beer, preboxed light hors d’oeuvres, popcorn and “a special 20th-anniversary dessert.” Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

“We’re beyond excited,” executive director Erica Rogler said about this near-return to normalcy.

The opening night audience will see the feel-good movie “Dream Horse” plus an entertaining dose of escapism called “Queen Bees.”

“A few years ago we showed ‘Dark Horse,’ a documentary about the same racehorse,” Harvey said. “It’s nice to see this retelling (‘Dream Horse’) of the story, with one of my favorite actresses, Toni Colette.”

As for “Queen Bees,” Harvey said, when an audience gathered at mid-day Thursday to watch the trailers for all 19 films, that movie’s trailer drew the most laughs.

“It’s like the movie ‘Mean Girls’ but set in a retirement village instead of a high school,” he said. “It’s an amazing stacked cast — Ellyn Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine, Christopher Lloyd and Jane Curtin — and it’s about finding love and building new friendships.”

Tickets to Summer Fest movies are $8.50 each, excluding Opening Night, and are available at dietrichtheater.com, the Dietrich’s ticket booth or by calling 570-836-1022 x3. For those interested in seeing 10 or more Summer Fest movies, a Summer Fest Pass will be available at the ticket booth for $80, which provides $5 in savings.

“After the year we have all experienced,” Rogler said, she’s especially pleased that Summer Fest 2021 can offer a wide variet of films, including many that show “the resiliency of humankind.”

“If there’s anything this year has taught us,” she said, “it’s that people can overcome adversity.”

The schedule includes:

12 Mighty Orphans. July 17 at noon, July 19 at 2:30 p.m., July 23 at noon, July 27 at 4:30 p.m., July 30 at 7 p.m., Aug. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Rated: PG-13. The Mighty Mites are the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes to playing for the Texas state championships. Their coach realized his scrawny underdogs couldn’t beat their opponents with brawn, so he developed innovative strategies that would come to define modern football.

Against the Current. July 17 at 2:30 p.m., July 20 at 7 p.m., July 23 at 4:30 p.m., July 27 at noon, July 31 at 7 p.m. Not rated. In Icelandic with English subtitles. Veiga is the first person in the world to attempt to kayak more than 2,000 kilometers around Iceland, counter-clockwise and “against the current.” Her personal journey is no less remarkable. Born a boy in a fishing village, she had a wife and family but felt she could no longer live as a man and at age 38 decided to undergo gender reassignment.

All Light, Everywhere. July 19 at noon, July 25 at 2:15 p.m., July 28 at noon, Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 3 at noon. Not rated. An exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice, this film poses thought-provoking questions about our view of objective reality and our growing reliance on surveillance technology.

Dream Horse. July 16 – Opening Night, July 18 at 4:30 p.m., July 20 at 2:30 p.m., July 24 at 9:30 p.m., July 26 at 2:15 p.m., July 29 at noon, July 31 at 2:15 p.m., Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., Rated: PG. The true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by a small-town bartender, with very little money and no experience.

The Dry. July 17 at 7 p.m., July 19 at 4:30 p.m., July 22 at 4:30 p.m., July 26 at 4:30 p.m., July 29 at noon, July 31 at 9:15 p.m., Aug. 2 at noon. Rated: R. A Federal Agent returns to his hometown to attend the funeral of a childhood friend accused of killing his wife and child, a victim of the madness that has ravaged his community after more than a decade of drought.

Exhibition on Screen: Sunflowers. July 21 at 7 p.m., July 29 at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 2 at noon. Not rated. In an extraordinary exhibition, the Van Gogh Museum takes a new and revealing look at the five publicly-owned versions of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings of sunflowers in a vase.

Four Good Days. July 24 at noon July 27 at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at noon Rated: R. Dietrich Theater film booker Ronnie Harvey calls this “a harrowing film, but an important one” that features Glenn Close and Mila Kunis in “some of the best acting of their careers” as the film shows how addiction affects not just one person, like 31-year-old Molly, but her mother as well.

Mama Weed. July 19 at 2:30 p.m., July 22 at 7 p.m., July 26 at 2:15 p.m., July 30 at 9:30 p.m., Aug. 4 at 2:15 p.m. Not rated. In French, Arabic, Yiddish with English subtitles. Screen legend Isabelle Huppert stars as an underpaid, overworked French-Arabic translator who works for a narcotics police unit and becomes drawn into the world of drug trafficking herself.

The Man in the Hat. July 20 at noon, July 22 at 2:30 p.m., July 27 at 2:30 p.m., July 30 at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 1 at 7 p.m., Aug. 4 at noon. Not rated. In French with English subtitles. A whimsical and playful film with beautiful locations and quaint humor told through the mostly dialogue-free journey of a man driving a small Fiat 500. On the seat beside him is a framed photo of an unknown woman. Behind him, squeezed into a 2CV, are Five Bald Men. Why are they chasing him?

The Perfect Candidate. July 18 at noon, July 23 at 2:30 p.m., July 30 at noon, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Not rated. In Arabic & English with English subtitles. When a hardworking young doctor is prevented from flying to Dubai for a conference without a male guardian’s approval, she seeks help from a politically connected cousin and inadvertently registers as a candidate for the municipal council. Maryam sees the election as a way to fix the muddy road in front of her clinic, but her campaign slowly garners broader appeal.

Queen Bees. July 16 – Opening Night; July 18 at 2:30 p.m., July 22 at noon, July 25 at 4:30 p.m., July 29 at 2:30 p.m.,Aug. 1 at 2 p.m., Aug. 3 at 7 p.m., Aug. 5 at 4:30 p.m. Rated: PG-13. Starring Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn as Helen, a fiercely independent senior who reluctantly moves into a nearby retirement community. Though the place is a hotbed of bullying “mean girls,” Helen discovers it’s never too late to make new friends or even find new love.

Riders of Justice. July 17 at 9:30 p.m., July 21 at 2 p.m., July 24 at 7 p.m., July 27 at noon, July 30 at 2:30 p.m. Not rated. In Danish with English subtitles. Recently-deployed Markus is forced to return home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a tragic train accident. When a survivor of the wrecked train surfaces claiming foul play, Markus begins to suspect his wife was murdered, and seeks revenge.

Shiva Baby. July 21 at 4:30 p.m., July 23 at 9 p.m., July 26 at noon, July 28 at 7 p.m., July 31 at noon, Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 5 at noon. Not rated. In a star-making performance from newcomer Rachel Sennett, Shiva Baby follows Danielle as she navigates her family (plus friends and judgmental neighbors) and romantic life all with the backdrop of a Jewish funeral service that has brought those two aspects of her life together for the first time.

Silo. July 20 at 4:30 p.m., July 23 at 7 p.m., July 25 at noon, July 28 at 2:30 p.m., July 31 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Not rated. Inspired by true events, Silo follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin. When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop.

Six Minutes to Midnight. July 20 at noon, July 22 at 2:30 p.m., July 25 at 7 p.m., July 27 at 2:30 p.m., July 30 at noon, Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 5 at noon. Starring Academy Award winner Judi Dench and international superstar Eddie Izzard, this film follows the events of the summer of 1939, when influential families in Nazi Germany send their daughters to finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and to be ambassadors for a future-looking National Socialist Party.

Sublet. July 19 at noon, July 22 at noon, July 24 at 2:15 p.m., July 28 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., Aug. 5 at 2:15 p.m. Not rated. In Hebrew & English with English subtitles. After suffering a tragedy, a New York Times writer visits Tel Aviv, where the city’s energy and his relationship with a younger man bring him back to life.

Together Together. July 18 at 7 p.m., July 21 at noon, July 24 at 4:30 p.m., July 26 at noon, July 29 at 7 p.m., Aug. 4 at 4:30 p.m. Rated: R When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

The Truffle Hunters. July 17 at 4:30 p.m., July 20 at 2:30 p.m. ,July 23 at noon, July 26 at 7 p.m., July 30 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 1 at noon, Aug. 5 at 2:15 p.m. Rated: PG-13. In Italian with English subtitles. An endearing documentary about the little known world of truffle hunting, deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy.

Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. July 19 at 7 p.m., July 23 at 2:30 p.m., July 29 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Not rated. The work, lives, and personal journeys of iconic American artists Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams coalesce with creative combustion in this innovative dual-portrait documentary. Directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland, it uses vibrant voiceover work from Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto as Capote and Williams.