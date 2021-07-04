🔊 Listen to this

Happy Fourth of July!

I’m so glad we’ve made it to this point. We’re finally at a place where we can gather, enjoy people’s company and spend time with those we treasure.

Last year, I wasn’t nearly as excited about the holiday.

I knew that it would be a very quiet day with some neighborhood fireworks, some burgers on the porch and little else.

I’m sure this year will be better. In fact, I’m counting on it.

That’s not to say I have the day planned out. The truth is, as of this writing I’m not sure where I’ll end up on Sunday.

If nothing else, though, Kirby Park looks especially appetizing this year.

Maybe it’s because we can once again support food and craft vendors. Maybe it’s because kids can enjoy amusement rides and games. Or, maybe it’s because of the live music before the fireworks.

All of the above are terrific to see again.

The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. and are expected to go until 10 p.m. once the fireworks end (they begin at 9:30).

While the aforementioned are surely exciting, what’s more exciting is that those who aren’t yet vaccinated can receive the vaccine from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department’s vaccine trailer in Kirby Park. Those who do will receive a $25 voucher redeemable at any of the event’s food vendors.

That sounds like a good deal to me.

Protect yourself and others. And get a $25 gift certificate for doing so.

Getting fully vaccinated enables the community to have events like the Fourth of July celebration in the park. People can finally come together thanks to the vaccinations and the medical research that went into them.

We should all be grateful and appreciative.

Even if you don’t go to Kirby Park, you can watch the fireworks from the levee, a nearby parking lot or somewhere else close by.

Some communities, lakes and other areas do their own commemorative shows, too.

I’ve always liked the Fourth of July for the parties, the gatherings and the fun.

Whatever you do, be safe and appreciate the reason for the holiday.

I’m looking forward to a day of leisure. I hope many of you are as well.