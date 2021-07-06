🔊 Listen to this

The Irem Women’s Auxiliary will hold their second summer luncheon of the season at noon on Thursday, July 15, in the Irem Clubhouse in Dallas.

Entrée choices are Petite Marinated London Broil or Chicken Marsala. Both entrees include Twice Baked Potato, Green Beans Almandine, Rolls & Butter, Chef’s choice of dessert, and Coffee, Tea, Soda, or Iced Tea. The cost is $ 22. Summer Luncheons are open to the public.

To make a reservation, with your entrée choice, call: Sally Wagner at 570-675-2325 or Kathy Boback at 570-675-2884

Reservations must be made by Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

The Irem Clubhouse has installed a new high efficiency air filtration system with ultra-violet sanitizing lights.