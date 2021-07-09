Opening reception planned for July 30

The Waverly Small Works Gallery at the Waverly Community House is pleased to announce its newest exhibit: Tradeoffs: Collaborative Works by artists Peter Hoffer and Georgios C. Kyriakos.

Peter Hoffer, a long-time resident of Waverly, received a BA in Art from George Washington University and an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art. He also did post graduate sabbatical study at Rochester Institute of Technology. After more than four decades as a full-time member of the art faculty at Marywood University, Peter continues his art in his home studio that includes his recent collaboration with Georgios. His work ranges in style from his earlier representational to his current abstractions and non-objective forms.

Georgios C. Kyriakos, a more recent resident of Waverly, studied art at the Royale Academie de Beaux Arts in Liege, Belgium. He was the art director for a collective of night clubs and coffee shops in Belgium, promoting live music, design, painting, photography, and collaborative creative expression. He has exhibited paintings in Belgium, Holland, and Spain. As his paintings can range from abstract to surrealism to geometric, he refers to his painting style as oneiric —reference to his native Greek language, oneiros — meaning dream.

This year-long collaborative creative project between Georgios and Peter began at a dinner party. Together, with family and friends both encouraging and skeptical, they discussed a system of trade-offs. One artist would originate a work in any style, and trade it off to the other to be continued and reimagined in any way he felt best, with no direction or discussion. The originating artist would receive the work again to finish, or to decide that the process was finished. The experiment of exchange and development proved to be a surprising and enjoyable one that resulted in over 40 intriguing works on 12”x 12” panels. Although their own work differs stylistically, they share aspects of spontaneity, invention, and precision. What emerges in this collaboration is an engaging convergence of styles and sensibilities both fun and serious.

The exhibit will be on display from Friday, July 30 through Friday, Sept. 10 with an opening reception on Friday, July 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Waverly Small Works Gallery is located in the South Wing of The Comm. The mission of the Gallery is to provide a place for artists to show their works, to promote art appreciation in the community and to encourage and hearten the human spirit through visual arts. The Gallery is a project of the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation. For more information, visit Waverly Small Works Gallery on Facebook.

The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA. Its mission is to enhance the lives of individuals and families in the region by fostering educational, recreational and cultural opportunities.