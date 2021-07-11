🔊 Listen to this

When someone asked me the other day what’s coming up and when, I was happy to tell them what I knew: a lot.

I always joke that I don’t know much about much, but I do know a lot of local events and happenings.

That’s why I’m so glad to be able to share those things in this space.

While networking events are surely great for building business relationships, they’re not the real reason I’m a member of a group like Wilkes-Barre POWER!

It’s truly because I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about their lives. I believe we learn more from listening to others than we can generally find out ourselves.

When the Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking events return, hopefully in the fall, I’ll write about it here. Until then, there are many other ways in which to spend time in the coming months.

For instance, the F.M Kirby Center has launched its “Come Back to the Kirby” series featuring some of Hollywood’s best films. On Friday, they’ll show Rear Window on the big screen, and then next week it’s Hello, Dolly!

More are coming up, so check out kirbycenter.org.

Party on the Patio at Mohegan Sun Pocono is back in action with the Almost Queen show this past weekend. Upcoming tribute bands will perform Journey, Bon Jovi, Jimmy Buffet and more on scheduled Thursdays.

More than a decade ago I wrote a story about people’s excitement for these parties every week in the summer. The sentiments I heard back then still ring true today as droves of people show up.

Over at the River Street Jazz Café right off the Cross Valley in Plains Township, bands like Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band will take the stage on Friday at 9 p.m. (doors open at 7).

That’s a perfect opportunity to see some of the area’s favorite entertainers in a live venue.

Upcoming acts are listed at riverstreetjazzcafe.com.

If you’re hungry for some live music today, I heard that Mike Miz, the singer/songwriter originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania who now lives in Nashville, along with The Mule Team are playing at Karl Hall in Downtown Wilkes-Barre at 3 p.m. today (Sunday). It is general-admission standing (so camping-style chairs are welcome), as well as BYOB.

Tickets are usually available on Eventbrite.com, but if it isn’t sold out you can purchase at the door.

You get the drift: there’s music to hear and things to do this summer.

My hope is to see many familiar faces as we’re out and about the next few months.