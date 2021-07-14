Classic salad can be a side, or hearty main dish

As the picture suggests, this Salad Nicoise recipe from Food Network’s website can be an entree, offering leafy greens, a starch in the potatoes, protein from eggs and tuna, and a good serving of vegetables in tomatoes, radishes and green beans. Not pictured: 2 tablespoons of white wine. Full disclosure, I omitted the beans the first time I took this picture, so I had to redo it after making the salad, meaning buying a new head of lettuce shown here.

Bonne fête nationale, or as we folks on this side of the pond say, “Happy Bastille Day.”

No need to bore with historic details beyond the basics: On this date in 1789 a mob stormed the Bastille fortress-turned-prison in Paris, which despite decline in use and plans to raze it had become a symbol of the oppressive Bourbon Monarchy. It’s roughly the equivalent of July 4 for us in that it marked the start of the French Revolution.

As far as I know this Slovak descendant lacks any French genes, and we never celebrated Bastille Day in my home. Like so many American GIs from WWII, my Tech Sgt. dad who fixed planes as the Army Air Corps moved across Africa routinely talked of how “We had to go over there and save the French.”

But of course I have great admiration for many things French — art, wine, food, literature, Cognac, music and more. Until we got rid of cable (and have yet to get a substitute) MT and I avidly followed the Tour de France each year, in part for the spectacular scenery. And regular readers know I give chef Jacque Pepin’s TV style (and his potato crique recipe) high marks. I’ve even been trying intermittently to learn French through a computer program.

So when I mulled ideas on what to make for this week’s test kitchen and MT suggested commemorating Bastille Day, I Googled “Bastille Day recipes” and got a lot of great-looking notions in the top search result (appropriately from Bon Appétit).

Yet after looking at many of them (and deciding I’ll make some in the future), I opted for Salad Nicoise (nee-swaaz), which MT had recommended before I began my search. As the saying goes in the Contra Dance community, “The woman is always right.” (It refers to her dancing position vis à vis the man when in parallel lines, but makes good marriage advice most days).

We loved it, though it’s really hearty enough to serve as the entree and I made it as a side for my brother Jay’s pork chops and apples meal he cooked up while at the old West Hazleton homestead during a weekend visit. Even Jay, most famous in our family for making “not too shabby” a high compliment, gave good marks to the dressing.

A few things: Since I rarely do shallots, I substituted a red onion. It calls for “haricots verts,” but that’s literally “beans green.” Finding no “Boston lettuce,” I used butter lettuce. I’ve never noticed Nicoise olives on local store shelves, but a few kalamatas worked fine. I used regular-sized red potatoes, but you may want to opt for baby reds for a more petite look on the plate. And with neither “Spanish” nor “Italian” tuna in sight, I grabbed two cans of Sunkist Wild Tuna in extra virgin olive oil from the shelves at Wegmans Food Market. MT liked it so much she practically licked the cans.

Dobru chut!

Classic Nicoise Salad (foodnetwork.com)

Ingredients

1 pound red-skinned potatoes, sliced ⅓ inch thick

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons dry white wine

10 ounces haricots verts or thin green beans, trimmed

4 large eggs

¼ cup white wine vinegar

½ shallot, minced (about 2 tablespoons) I used red onion

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

Freshly ground pepper

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

8 cherry tomatoes or small cocktail tomatoes, halved or quartered

1 head Boston lettuce, leaves separated

6 radishes, trimmed and quartered

2 cans (5½-ounce) Italian or Spanish tuna packed in olive oil, drained

½ cup Nicoise olives (I used kalamata)

Put the potatoes in a medium saucepan; cover with cold water and season with salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook until fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl; drizzle with the wine and let cool. Reserve the saucepan.

Meanwhile, bring a separate saucepan of salted water to a boil. Fill a bowl with salted ice water. Add the haricots verts to the boiling water; cook until crisp-tender and bright green, 2 to 4 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge into the ice water to cool; drain and pat dry.

Place the eggs in the reserved saucepan and cover with cold water by about 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then cover, remove from the heat and let stand, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water to cool. Peel under cold running water.

For the dressing, whisk the vinegar, shallot, mustard, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste in a bowl. Whisk in the olive oil in a slow, steady stream until emulsified.

Toss the tomatoes in a small bowl with salt and pepper to taste. Add about 1/4 cup dressing to the potatoes and toss. Quarter the hard-cooked eggs.

Divide the lettuce among 4 plates. Arrange the potatoes, haricots verts, radishes, hard-cooked eggs and tuna on top. Pour any juices from the tomatoes into the dressing, then add the tomatoes to the plates. Drizzle with the dressing and top with the olives.