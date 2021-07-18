🔊 Listen to this

When the Corcorans came upon a guitarist playing the Beatles’ ‘Here Comes the Sun,’ it seemed like something out of a movie.

My family and I recently flew to Sacramento to visit my daughter and we hopped in the car for our first trip to Lake Tahoe. The drive from Sacramento takes just a couple of hours. Winding through scenic mountains on highway 80 offered great views as we got closer. Lake Tahoe is on the border between California and Nevada in the northern Sierra Nevada mountains.

Lake Tahoe is one of the most incredible places I’ve been. Nowhere else have I been able to stand on a sandy beach overlooking glistening turquoise waters while I gazed out at beautiful snowcapped mountains surrounding me.

Nature lovers like myself will adore Lake Tahoe. There is hiking and mountain biking for every skill level, as well as swimming, boating, paddleboarding, and other watersports. You can also tour wineries and breweries or take a hot air balloon ride high above the lake. It’s a year-round vacation destination with some of the best ski resorts in the country. This includes Squaw Valley and Heavenly Ski Resort, both of which dazzle skiers and snowboarders with natural slopes and dramatic lake views.

We stayed in a rustic cabin in Tahoma on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. It’s quieter and more peaceful than the faster-paced south end of the lake. The southern section is often referred to as the Las Vegas of Lake Tahoe, filled with casinos and nightlife. As you head north on the lake, it’s more serene with an overall slower pace, which we enjoyed. The cabin was equipped with an electric bear deterrent on the front door and on a sliding glass door. This type of “electric fence” is apparently common on cabins and homes in wooded areas around Lake Tahoe to prevent bears from entering.

From our cabin, we were able to walk to two small beaches: Chambers Landing and Waters Edge. The Chambers Landing Bar & Grill is located on a pier right off the beach. Boats can dock to enjoy lunch, dinner, or cocktails in season. On our first night, we grilled out on the patio and enjoyed the beauty of nature around us. After seeing the bear deterrents on the house, I was on high alert for any visitors and ready to go inside early.

We woke up in the morning to the sun shining brightly and decided it was perfect weather for a day on the lake. We stopped at a market to grab freshly made-to-order sandwiches and headed over to the boat rental dock. Once on the water, you get an even greater appreciation for this dazzling shade of blue water that must be seen to be believed.

I questioned how the lake could be such a vivid color and was told that it’s because of the clarity of the water. The sunlight hitting it gets absorbed and reflected out as a rich blue color. The estimated 39.75 trillion gallons of water contained in the lake is 99% pure, with visibility to approximately 60-70 feet below the surface and sometimes deeper. It’s amazing that Lake Tahoe can be so clean and clear, considering it is 2 million years old. With a depth of 1,645 feet, it’s the second deepest lake in the U.S. The lake’s surface is 6,227 feet above sea level, making it the highest lake of its size in the U.S.

Our day on the water included boating to Emerald Bay, the lake’s only inlet, where the color of the water was breathtaking. Because the bay is shallower than the rest of the lake, the waters are a striking blue-green color. The only places I’ve seen water this color are in the Caribbean and in Greece. It was a perfect place for a dip. In the center of the bay is a tiny island called Fannette Island. While there we caught a glimpse of the M.S. Dixie II Paddlewheeler coming through the bay. It looked like a fun way to enjoy the sights.

After our day on the boat, we made the short drive to South Lake Tahoe. The town was alive with people enjoying food, cocktails, and live music outdoors, and strolling through the shops at Heavenly Mountain and the restaurants and galleries along the main street. It was a perfect way to end the day.

After a good night’s sleep, we were ready for a day of hiking. Our first hike, Eagle Rock, was close to where we were staying. It was a short climb ending in spectacular panoramic views.

The 20-minute hike to the summit was ideal for my husband and the views were breathtaking. My favorite part of the hike was spotting a guy about three-quarters of the way up looking out over the lake, playing the guitar, and singing the Beatles song “Here Comes the Sun.” It felt like something out of a movie as I stood watching in awe.

Eager to see more, we headed to another trail. I didn’t get the name, but again, it offered beautiful landscapes and tall, inspiring pines. Then it was on to Cascade Creek Falls trail and Eagle Falls/Eagle Lake hiking trail near Emerald Bay. We captured a different view of Emerald Bay as seen from Inspiration Point. While there, you can also tour Vikingsholm, a 38-room mansion located on the shores of Emerald Bay. The home is now part of Emerald Bay State Park. We walked down to snap some pics of the lower falls before moving on.

The trail to Upper Eagle Falls began with a stone path cut right out of a rock wall. During the 3- to-4-mile hike to Eagle Lake, we started out in 65-degree sunshine and by the time we reached the top, it was snowing. It was amazing to see the dramatic weather change as we climbed the steep trail heading into Desolation Wilderness, a federally protected wilderness area. Majestic pines, unique rock formations, and stunning views were all around.

After working up an appetite with all our outdoor activity, we headed to Tahoe City for dinner at Jake’s on the Lake. Jake’s offers a Hawaiian-influenced menu and stunning lake views from a relaxing dining room and outdoor patio. Lake Tahoe is a great spot for foodies. From the Warm Baked Brie with Bacon Marmalade and Monterey Bay Calamari starters to the Dungeness Crab Cakes, Macadamia Nut Halibut, Jidori Huli Huli Chicken, and Braised Sweet Ginger-Chili Glazed Beef Short Ribs, it was one of the best meals we’ve had on any trip. Dinner ended on a sweet note with Jake’s famous Hula Pie; macadamia nut ice cream stacked high on a chocolate cookie crust topped with chocolate fudge and homemade whipped cream.

Exhausted and full, we all slept well that night. I didn’t even worry about bears.

Lake Tahoe is an outdoor adventure lover’s paradise. My daughter commented that visiting in the off-season as we did was smart because we were able to avoid the crowds while discovering the natural beauty of the area. I definitely want to go back to explore more of the area. If you love nature, this trip should be high on your bucket list.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]