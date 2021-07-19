Fund-raiser is planned for Aug. 13-14

Volunteers for SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant are working on the 11th annual Summer Furniture/Rummage Sale Fundraiser for Aug.13-14.

The event will be held in the gymnasium of St. Cyril’s School as well as outdoors at 133 River St., Olyphant. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

On sale will be furniture, wall hangings, lamps, books, household items, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, basement, tools, outdoor, toys, games, DVDs, vinyl records, jewelry, handbags, seasonal decorations, antiques/vintage items, new items, etc.

The event will not include clothing, televisions, bowling balls, ski equipment, encyclopedias, cribs or baby car seats.