A language course designed for those who interact with Spanish-speaking coworkers or customers in the workplace will be offered at Penn State Hazleton beginning Sept. 16.

The eight-week virtual Spanish in the Workplace course, held Thursdays from 5:30-7:45 p.m., introduces participants to the Spanish language by teaching key workplace words and phrases to carry on common conversations, ask and answer basic questions, and conduct simple business.

“The ability to speak and understand Spanish can be critical in many of today’s workplace environments,” said Debra Conway, director of continuing education. “This is an ideal and effective course for anyone with little to no training in the Spanish language who wishes to facilitate basic communication with Spanish-speaking co-workers, clients or community members.”

Students will receive the skills to become proficient in workplace Spanish vocabulary through a combination of written and oral communication, including practicing situational dialogue, identifying important grammatical structures and translating sentences between English and Spanish.

To enroll or for more information, visit https://hazleton.psu.edu/spanish-in-workplace or contact the Continuing Education Office at 570-450-3110.