Final performance prompts decades-spanning memories

Band leader John Philip Sousa, shown as he appeared in a painting, brought his band to the stage at Meyers High School for an August 1931 performance.

Aviator Amelia Earhart appeared onstage in the Meyers High School Auditorium in January 1936. According to a vintage newspaper advertisement, general admission to her presentation was 50 cents and reserved seats were 75 cents.

One of the famous elements of the ballet ‘Swan Lake’ is the dance of the cygnets, or little swans. Here, four dancers from the Joan Harris Centre perform that dance onstage at Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre.

What do jazz trumpeter Doc Severinsen and composer/bandleader John Philip Sousa have in common with aviator Amelia Earhart?

Hint: These famous folks share a distinction with the Keystone Dancers from the Joan Harris Centre in Luzerne.

And the answer is — drum roll and blare of trumpet please — they’ve all appeared on the stage at Meyers High School in Wilkes-Barre.

“We recently staged the ballet ‘Swan Lake’ at the theater,” Jim Harris of the Joan Harris Centre said, “and while we were there I found out we were going to be the final act. I thought perhaps the graduation or a choral concert would be held after us, but that was not the case.”

“That made these shows the theater’s ‘swan song,’ ” he said, acknowledging the pun even as he talked about the bittersweet aspects of the building having closed as a high school, and the gracious old auditorium perhaps never holding another performance.

“It was beautiful and awesome to see,” Alec Aversa of Thornhurst said of Meyers’ well-appointed auditorium, where he danced the role of Prince Siegfried in “Swan Lake.”

Aversa and several other lead dancers said they were grateful, after the pandemic delayed some of their dance productions, just to be able to perform, and would happily have performed “anywhere.”

But all they had to do, before or after a performance or rehearsal, was look up at the stained glass ceiling where 48 seals of the first 48 United States were represented — Meyers opened in 1930, well before Alaska and Hawaii joined the roster — to know they were in a special place.

With stained glass doors and windows as well as the stained-glass ceiling, the place has been “one of the great ladies of the region,” Jim Harris said.

Speaking of great ladies, Harris’ mother, the late Joan Harris, attended Meyers High School in her youth and, audition after audition, never was chosen to perform in a school show.

When she finally asked a teacher why, the teacher said she knew Joan was already a professional dancer, and she wanted to give other youngsters a chance. The teacher then invited Joan to be in charge of a talent show, which Joan later told her children was quite memorable.

“She had the football players kicking in a line like the Rockettes,” Jim Harris said.

For years Meyers’ stage was not just for student productions, but also a venue for the community, said Joe Jacobs of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Jacobs, who graduated from Meyers in 1988, said it had the largest seating capacity of the city’s three former high schools, with room for close to 800 people. Calling himself a “third-generation stage hand” because his father and a great-uncle also worked in that field, Jacobs recalled performances as diverse as jazz trumpeter Doc Severinsen and the Tonight Show Band, local barbershop harmony singers and the Duquesne University Tamburitzens from Pittsburgh, all taking place at Meyers.

He remembers a plaque in a school trophy case commemorated John Philip Sousa’s appearance, which took place in August 1931. Also during the first decade of the school’s existence, Amelia Earhart spoke at Meyers in January 1936 — according to a newspaper ad of the time, general admission was 50 cents — and thanks to Times Leader history columnist Tom Mooney, we know that Ernestine Schumann-Heink, a world-famous mezzo soprano of the early 20th century, sang there in 1931.

Finally, the Keystone Dancers gave Meyers what appears to be its swan song with their version of “Swan Lake.”

A few weeks later, they performed their annual recital at the Kirby Center, and before the summer is over, they’ll be performing at Knoebels in Elysburg.