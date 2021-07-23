🔊 Listen to this

Monsignor Michael Delaney recently bid farewell to Olyphant after serving nine years at Holy Cross Church/St. Patrick’s Church. The Olyphant Borough Council and the mayor extended their gratitude with a plaque in his honor, which read in part, “you will always be a part of our town.” Monsignor Delaney, who also served as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church in Throop, is now going to serve Our Lady of Snows Roman Catholic Church in Clarks Summit. Shown from left are, first row: Olyphant Mayor John Sedlak, Monsignor Michael Delaney and Olyphant Council Members: Robert Hudak and Dina Harrington. Second row: Dave Krukovitz, Gerald Tully, James Baldan, Michael Adda, and Beth Frushon.