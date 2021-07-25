🔊 Listen to this

Did you know it’s National Ice Cream Month?

Well, it is, and thankfully around here we have a bevy of ice cream parlors, stores and shops that can help you celebrate!

To mark the monthlong occasion, I stopped by Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream on North River Street in Plains Township last week. I chatted with owner Andrea Congemi-Briggs for a little and got to sample some of the staple flavors: Peanut Butter, Graham (like a graham cracker in your mouth) and Spouse Like a House (one of the most popular flavors that is malted vanilla ice cream with Reese’s Peanut Butter ripple and chocolate covered pretzels).

All of the flavors are made fresh on site!

I’ve stopped by before and been impressed with the freshness, quality and the large selection, which includes 48 ice cream flavors and flavors of the day (on this stop those flavors were eggnog, rum raisin, peppermint bark, peppermint stick and White Christmas).

Opening the shop one year ago was a goal of Briggs’ since working at the original Handel’s in Youngstown, Ohio, as a teenager.

“It was always my dream to open my own,” she said, as she chatted and waited on customers Thursday afternoon.

Handel’s has been around since 1945, so with Briggs now living in Northeastern Pennsylvania she thought it was a great opportunity to bring the brand to life locally.

In fact, she opened in the midst of the pandemic in June 2020 when Luzerne County shifted to the “green phase.” She’d been planning the opening prior to COVID-19.

Talk about timing.

Still, she said, the store got busy thanks to her social media channels gaining followers and people wanting to get out of the house. In fact, 15 minutes after posting the opening, people started coming – many of whom still frequent the establishment today.

“You meet such nice people … many familiar faces,” she said.

She takes great pride in carrying out the Handel’s traditions, like making sure every cherry in the cherry vanilla or black cherry flavors are placed by hand.

For Valentine’s Day, she sold 58 heart-shaped pies, and now birthday parties are becoming big, with customers asking her to do birthday cakes, sundae bars or provide novelty ice cream snacks for the kids (think chocolate covered bananas and the famous Handel’s Pops).

The shop has been busy with fundraisers for schools, nonprofits and community groups, too, with the next one happening today (Sunday), where 20% of sales will be donated to an animal rescue group.

Also today, the NEPA Car Club will be in the parking lot from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a “car meet.”

Briggs said she enjoys partnering with other groups and businesses and is looking forward to participating in the upcoming RiverFest and the Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Markets.

In addition to a few other local ice cream spots, Handel’s is open year-round.

You can find them on Facebook or Instagram (@handelsplains) and visit them at the end of the complex where Weis Markets is located in Plains Township, behind Burger King.

Enjoy what’s left of National Ice Cream Month!