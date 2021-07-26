Club competition will continue Aug. 5-8

John Weiss, tournament director, at left, poses with the Women’s 50 and Over Singles finalits, Marianne Cleary, runner-up; Jody Jackman, champion.

Phil Mercurio and Jody Jackman recently captured the 50 and Over Singles titles at the Scranton Tennis Club, while Steve Lehan and Kathleen McKenna took the Mixed A Doubles crown and Jerry Hahn and Jackie Caraballo won the Mixed B Doubles title as part of the annual Club Championships.

Top-seeded Mercurio’s consistency proved to be too much for his hard-hitting opponent, John Sinclair, and he won comfortably by a score of 6-2, 6-1. In semifinal play Mercurio outsteadied James Linder 6-0, 6-1, while Sinclair defeated Doug Klamp 6-2, 6-0.

Jackman and Marianne Cleary battled for more than 2 1/4 hours in the women’s final, with Jackman pulling out a 6-4, 6-4 win. Jackman, the returning champion, led 5-0 in the first set before Cleary found her rhythm and got it back to 5-4, but Jackman closed out the set in the next game, and then persevered to pull out the second set as well.

Cleary had another long match in the semifinals when she outlasted Suzanne Weidner 3-6, 6-4, (10-7), while Jackman had an easier time in defeating Connie Weiss 6-1, 6-1.

In the Mixed A Doubles Lehan and McKenna avenged a loss to John and Nicole Sinclair two years ago, and knocked off the top seeds 6-1, 6-4. Both teams’ paths to the finals were difficult, with Lehan and McKenna barely ousting Joe and Diane Bailey 2-6, 6-2, (10-7), while the Sinclairs edged Doug Klamp and Gabby Chantiloupe 6-2, 6-7 (3), (11-9).

Hahn and Caraballo overcame a stiff challenge from Sivam Arjunan and Joan Davis to win the Mixed B Division title 6-4, 6-3. Hahn and Caraballo eliminated Kevin Vinson and Mariellen Walsh 6-3, 6-3 in one semifinal, while Arjunan and Davis eked out a 6-4, 3-6, (11-9) win over Lou Cuck and Joan Theilgard.

Jackman returned to the court with Jack Lennox in the Mixed A Doubles Consolation final, and pulled out a 6-4, 7-5 win over Ravi Vinayak and Kelly Arp. Kyle Wind and Sofia Flores-Weidner were the Mixed B Doubles consolation champions over Lou Cuck and Joan Theilgard by an injury default.

The STC Club Championships will continue on Aug. 5-8. The events will include Men’s and Women’s Singles and Doubles in A and B Divisions.

