I usually write this column on Friday mornings.

I think about the week that’s gone by and contemplate what’s to come in the next few days.

Fortunately, there seems to always be stuff to write about, since I try to keep involved in a variety of activities and attend different social events.

This weekend there won’t be anything formal or official. No fundraiser or affairs are on tap.

I will, however, celebrate one of my best friend’s birthdays, which is today (Sunday).

A big happy birthday goes out to my dear friend, Michelle Peznowski.

Her mother, Marti, worked here at the Times Leader for many years, but I knew Michelle separately.

It’s easy to remember her birthday since it’s Aug. 1 and every year, as long as she isn’t visiting one of her many travel destinations, we usually celebrate in some way.

This weekend, it’s looking like we’ll be lucky enough to spend it on our friends Jen and Justin’s boat on Harveys Lake, which is one of my favorite places.

Growing up I spent many weekends at my Aunt Lana’s property near Hanson’s Amusement Park.

Watching the boats and kayakers go by and waking up to the water in the morning is always peaceful and relaxing.

I’m so glad we get to spend the weekend this way (both because I like it and because it’s Michelle’s birthday).

Michelle has always been a phenomenal friend to me, checking in on me during important life events and keeping in touch during busy times.

With most of my friends vaccinated, we feel comfortable gathering and being together. We’ve been cautious when needed and still continue to be, but knowing we are vaccinated and taking our safety and that of others seriously gives comfort.

We certainly don’t want to go back to where we were last year at this time.

Besides the weekend lake party, we’ll have an “official” dinner for Michelle, planned for the upcoming week at a local restaurant.

Let’s just say our group of friends likes to keep the birthday going for longer than a weekend.

I’m always interested to hear what others do to celebrate birthdays, so send me a note at [email protected] and let me know if you have something planned different than the ordinary or something that you think others might enjoy.

As we’re getting into August, it’s a reminder that we only have a few weeks of summer left. Whether it be on a lake or somewhere else, let’s try to enjoy it in the best ways we can.